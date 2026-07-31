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Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Polish Inflation Climbs to 3.0% in July, Easing Hopes for Rate Cuts

Inflation Trends and Monetary Policy Outlook

Inflation Rises in Line with Expectations

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Polish inflation accelerated in July in line with economists' expectations, driven primarily by rising fuel prices, reinforcing the market's belief that interest rates will remain unchanged for now.

Year-on-Year and Month-on-Month Data

• Inflation rose to 3.0% year-on-year, the level expected by analysts polled by Reuters, from 2.5% in June, the statistics office said on Friday based on a flash estimate.

• The month-on-month price growth rate was 0.8%, also in line with market expectations. The main factor that influenced the increase in inflation was the rising price of fuels - 15.8% year on-year and 13.9% month-on-month.

Factors Behind the Inflation Surge

External and Domestic Influences

• The increase was driven by the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and by the Polish government decision to end a programme that had limited fuel price rises on the domestic market.

Central Bank Response and Market Expectations

Interest Rate Decisions

• The National Bank of Poland left its main interest rate at 3.75% in July for the fourth month in a row and central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said he could propose a 25-basis-point interest rate cut after the summer, though other Monetary Policy Council members could prove more cautious about further monetary easing.

Analyst Commentary

Outlook for Rate Cuts

• "These are not conditions for submitting applications for a NBP rate cut after the summer holidays. We assume that NBP interest rates will remain unchanged this year. Limited cuts are possible in 2027," economists at ING Bank in Warsaw wrote in a commentary.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • CPI accelerated to 3.0% y/y in July, matching Reuters polled expectations, with 0.8% m/m growth driven by fuel prices rising 15.8% y/y and 13.9% m/m.
  • Fuel inflation surged after the expiry of VAT/excise and price‑cap measures at end‑June; the Middle East conflict and the policy rollback were key drivers.
  • The NBP kept its reference rate at 3.75%, with Governor Glapiński open to a post‑summer 25bps cut, though other council members remain cautious, and markets now anticipate cuts only in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Poland's inflation rate in July 2024?
Poland's annual inflation rate rose to 3.0% in July 2024, up from 2.5% in June.
What factors drove the increase in Polish inflation?
The rise in inflation was mainly driven by higher fuel prices, influenced by Middle East conflict and the end of a domestic fuel price cap.
How did the National Bank of Poland respond to the latest inflation data?
The National Bank of Poland kept its main interest rate at 3.75% in July, maintaining a four-month hold.
Are interest rate cuts likely in Poland following this inflation report?
Most economists believe rates will remain unchanged for the rest of the year, with limited cuts possible in 2027.
What was the month-on-month inflation rate in July?
The month-on-month price growth rate in Poland was 0.8% in July.

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