Italy's Business and Consumer Confidence Surpass Forecasts in July Boost

July Confidence Data and Economic Outlook

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian business and consumer confidence rose in July, data showed on Friday, in a positive sign for the prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy.

Consumer Confidence Index Performance

• National statistics institute ISTAT's consumer confidence index rose to 94.2 from 92.4 the previous month, well above a median forecast of 92.5 in a Reuters' poll of six analysts.

Business Morale and Sectoral Indices

Composite Business Morale Index

• The composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, edged up to 95.6 from 95.3 in June.

Manufacturing Sub-Index

• The sub-index for manufacturing increased to 89.6 from 88.6, beating a median forecast of 88.9.

Government Economic Projections

Revised Growth Outlook

• Giorgia Meloni's government in April cut its economic growth outlook to 0.6% for this year and next, reflecting surging energy prices and turmoil in the Middle East, from previous targets of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

GDP Data and Resilience

• However, gross domestic product data in the first and second quarters came in stronger than expected, suggesting some economic resilience to the Middle-East crisis.

Long-Term Growth Forecast

• The government forecast a 0.8% growth rate for 2028, which would mark six consecutive years of sub-1% growth.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)