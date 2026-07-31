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Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Italy's Business and Consumer Confidence Surpass Forecasts in July Boost

July Confidence Data and Economic Outlook

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian business and consumer confidence rose in July, data showed on Friday, in a positive sign for the prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy.

Consumer Confidence Index Performance

• National statistics institute ISTAT's consumer confidence index rose to 94.2 from 92.4 the previous month, well above a median forecast of 92.5 in a Reuters' poll of six analysts.

Business Morale and Sectoral Indices

Composite Business Morale Index

• The composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, edged up to 95.6 from 95.3 in June.

Manufacturing Sub-Index

• The sub-index for manufacturing increased to 89.6 from 88.6, beating a median forecast of 88.9.

Government Economic Projections

Revised Growth Outlook

• Giorgia Meloni's government in April cut its economic growth outlook to 0.6% for this year and next, reflecting surging energy prices and turmoil in the Middle East, from previous targets of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

GDP Data and Resilience

• However, gross domestic product data in the first and second quarters came in stronger than expected, suggesting some economic resilience to the Middle-East crisis.

Long-Term Growth Forecast

• The government forecast a 0.8% growth rate for 2028, which would mark six consecutive years of sub-1% growth.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Consumer confidence beat forecasts, rising to 94.2 in July from 92.4 in June, exceeding expectations (median forecast: 92.5) (istat.it)
  • Composite business morale edged up to 95.6 in July from 95.3 in June, indicating broad-based sectoral improvement (istat.it)
  • Manufacturing sub‑index improved to 89.6 from 88.6, outperforming the median forecast of 88.9 (istat.it)
  • Italy’s economy showed resilience: Q1 GDP was revised up to 0.3% q/q (acquired growth 0.6%), supporting the government’s 0.6% annual growth projection (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Italy's consumer confidence index in July?
ISTAT's consumer confidence index rose to 94.2 in July from 92.4 in June.
How did business morale change in Italy in July?
The composite business morale index increased to 95.6 in July from 95.3 in June.
Did Italy's manufacturing sector show improvement?
Yes, the sub-index for manufacturing climbed to 89.6 from 88.6, exceeding forecasts.
What is Italy's economic growth outlook for this year and next?
The government forecasts 0.6% GDP growth for both this year and next.
What contributed to Italy’s improved economic data despite challenges?
Stronger-than-expected GDP performance indicated resilience despite energy price surges and Middle East turmoil.

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