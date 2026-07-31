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Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Universal Music Shares Plunge 23% After Slower Subscription Growth Reported

Universal Music Group Faces Investor Concerns After Subscription Slowdown

UMG Shares Drop Sharply

July 31 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group shares plunged 23% on Friday after the world's largest music company reported slower growth in subscription revenue, raising concerns about its streaming momentum.

Subscription Revenue Growth Details

Subscription revenue growth slowed to 6.7% from 7.9% in the first quarter.

Impact on Vivendi

Vivendi, UMG's largest shareholder, dropped 14% in sympathy, heading for its largest one-day slump since August 2002.

Analyst Perspectives and Future Outlook

JPMorgan's Analysis

JPMorgan said subscription trends could improve in the second half as UMG's market-share momentum strengthens and its release slate improves, while a potential cost-saving programme and planned AI-derived services remain future catalysts.

Potential Catalysts for Recovery

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • UMG’s subscription revenue growth decelerated to 6.7% in Q1, down from 7.9%, triggering a 23% plunge in its shares on July 31 2026 (reddit.com)
  • Vivendi, UMG’s largest shareholder, saw its stock fall 14%—its worst one-day drop since August 2002 (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • JPMorgan noted that UMG’s strong market share, improved release schedule, cost-saving efforts and upcoming AI‑driven services could revive subscription trends in H2 2026 (seekingalpha.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Universal Music Group shares drop by 23%?
Shares dropped due to slower subscription revenue growth, raising concerns about the company's streaming momentum.
How much did Universal Music's subscription revenue growth slow?
Subscription revenue growth slowed to 6.7%, down from 7.9% in the previous quarter.
Did Vivendi shares also decline after the report?
Yes, Vivendi shares fell 14% in sympathy with Universal Music's stock drop.
What catalysts could help Universal Music recover?
Future catalysts include a cost-saving programme and planned AI-derived streaming services.
What is JPMorgan's outlook for Universal Music's subscriptions?
JPMorgan expects subscription trends to improve in the second half as market-share momentum and the release slate strengthen.

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