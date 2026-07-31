Universal Music Shares Plunge 23% After Slower Subscription Growth Reported
Universal Music Group Faces Investor Concerns After Subscription Slowdown
UMG Shares Drop Sharply
July 31 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group shares plunged 23% on Friday after the world's largest music company reported slower growth in subscription revenue, raising concerns about its streaming momentum.
Subscription Revenue Growth Details
Subscription revenue growth slowed to 6.7% from 7.9% in the first quarter.
Impact on Vivendi
Vivendi, UMG's largest shareholder, dropped 14% in sympathy, heading for its largest one-day slump since August 2002.
Analyst Perspectives and Future Outlook
JPMorgan's Analysis
JPMorgan said subscription trends could improve in the second half as UMG's market-share momentum strengthens and its release slate improves, while a potential cost-saving programme and planned AI-derived services remain future catalysts.
Potential Catalysts for Recovery
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk)