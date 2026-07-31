GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Rightmove cuts annual revenue growth forecast on weaker new home building - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Rightmove cuts annual revenue growth forecast on weaker new home building

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Rightmove Cuts 2026 Revenue Growth Outlook on Weak UK Home Construction

Rightmove Lowers Revenue Forecast Amid Challenging Market Conditions

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's largest property listing firm Rightmove on Friday reduced its annual revenue growth forecast, citing softness in new home construction and sales.

Key Details of Rightmove's Updated Guidance

Here are some details:

Revenue Growth Forecast

• Rightmove said it expects revenue growth of 6%-8% in fiscal 2026, down from previous guidance of 8%-10%.

• It expects to report full-year revenue at the lower end of that range if market conditions deteriorates further.

New-Home Construction and Market Dynamics

• Rightmove said new-home construction is at its lowest level in more than a decade, due to competition from the resale market and challenging market conditions.

Impact of Economic Factors

• Concerns over interest rate hikes and inflation have increased caution among buyers already grappling with rising energy costs and other cost-of-living pressures.

Profit Guidance and Shareholder Returns

• Rightmove reiterated its annual underlying operating profit guidance and said it expected to return £400 million ($538.28 million) to shareholders in the next 12 months, including approximately £330 million through buybacks.

Exceptional Costs and Legal Matters

• The property listing firm expects about £4 million to £7 million in exceptional costs in 2026, related to a £1.5 billion lawsuit in the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal by estate agents.

• The company said £2.3 million of those costs were recorded in the first half of the year.

Market Reaction

• Shares fell as much as 4% before reversing course to rise marginally at 0715 GMT.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Key Takeaways

  • Rightmove cut its full‑year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 6%–8%, attributing the downgrade to depressed new‑home construction and subdued buyer demand.
  • Data show new‑build developments listed on Rightmove are at their lowest level since around 2017, reflecting persistent supply challenges in the UK housing market.
  • Despite the revenue downgrade, Rightmove maintained its operating profit outlook of 3%–5% growth and pledged about £400 million in returns to shareholders, including £330 million in buybacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the UK new home construction sector performing?
UK new home construction is at its lowest level in more than a decade, impacted by market competition and economic pressures.
Will Rightmove continue its profit guidance despite lower revenue outlook?
Yes, Rightmove reiterated its annual underlying operating profit guidance despite reducing its revenue growth forecast.
What exceptional costs did Rightmove report for 2026?
Rightmove expects £4 million to £7 million in exceptional costs in 2026, mostly related to a £1.5 billion lawsuit by estate agents.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse

Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse

Image for Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July

Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July

Image for Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows

Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows

Image for UK's Close Brothers names new chair as Biggs nears end of nine year term

UK's Close Brothers names new chair as Biggs nears end of nine year term

Image for Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war

Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war

Image for German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July

German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail
Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail
Image for German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
Image for Pearson on track for growth as virtual learning demand soars
Pearson on track for growth as virtual learning demand soars
Image for Air taxi developers pivot to military market amid civil certification delays
Air taxi developers pivot to military market amid civil certification delays
Image for UK'S Headlam drops HQ sale plan, presses on with refinancing
UK'S Headlam drops HQ sale plan, presses on with refinancing
Image for French preliminary inflation at 2.1% in July, in line with estimates
French preliminary inflation at 2.1% in July, in line with estimates
Image for Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports
Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports
Image for French state bank Bpifrance sells 2.5% stake in Orange for $1.3 billion
French state bank Bpifrance sells 2.5% stake in Orange for $1.3 billion
Image for Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey cuts annual home completions forecast
Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey cuts annual home completions forecast
Image for UK's Sainsbury's to sell Argos to Swift Partners for at least £120 million
UK's Sainsbury's to sell Argos to Swift Partners for at least £120 million
Image for World Cup helps ITV deliver 'solid' first half
World Cup helps ITV deliver 'solid' first half
Image for BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul
BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul
View All Finance Posts