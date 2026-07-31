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Finance

Tereos posts wider loss in first quarter, keeps outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Tereos Reports Increased Quarterly Loss, Keeps Full-Year Outlook Unchanged

Financial Performance and Outlook

Quarterly Losses and Operating Profit

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos posted a bigger quarterly loss and lower operating profit on Friday as weaker sugar prices in Brazil and higher energy costs in Europe weighed on earnings, though it kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Net Loss Comparison

The group, which also makes ethanol and starch, reported a net loss of €77 million ($88.16 million) compared to a €65 million loss a year earlier, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to €49 million from €56 million.

Full-Year and Long-Term Outlook

Tereos maintained its 2026/27 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of €275 million to €350 million, down from €416 million in 2025/26.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Net loss widened year‑on‑year: from €65 million to €77 million in Q1
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined to €49 million, down from €56 million a year earlier
  • Full‑year adjusted EBITDA forecast remains €275–350 million despite ongoing price pressures

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tereos's net loss in the first quarter?
Tereos reported a net loss of €77 million in the first quarter.
How did Tereos's EBITDA change compared to last year?
Adjusted EBITDA fell to €49 million from €56 million a year earlier.
Why did Tereos post a bigger quarterly loss?
Weaker sugar prices in Brazil and higher energy costs in Europe negatively impacted earnings.
Did Tereos change its full-year financial outlook?
No, Tereos kept its full-year outlook for 2026/27 EBITDA unchanged.
What is Tereos's financial outlook for 2026/27?
Tereos expects adjusted EBITDA of €275 million to €350 million in 2026/27.

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