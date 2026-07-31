Tereos Reports Increased Quarterly Loss, Keeps Full-Year Outlook Unchanged
Financial Performance and Outlook
Quarterly Losses and Operating Profit
PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos posted a bigger quarterly loss and lower operating profit on Friday as weaker sugar prices in Brazil and higher energy costs in Europe weighed on earnings, though it kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
Net Loss Comparison
The group, which also makes ethanol and starch, reported a net loss of €77 million ($88.16 million) compared to a €65 million loss a year earlier, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to €49 million from €56 million.
Full-Year and Long-Term Outlook
Tereos maintained its 2026/27 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of €275 million to €350 million, down from €416 million in 2025/26.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Joe Bavier)