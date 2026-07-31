German Unemployment Rate Rises More Than Forecast in July 2024

Germany's July 2024 Unemployment Figures and Analysis

Unemployment Numbers Exceed Expectations

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly more than expected in July, labour office figures showed on Friday.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 6,000 to 2.99 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 6.4%, up from 6.3% the previous month.

Unadjusted Unemployment Surpasses 3 Million

The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people ticked over the 3 million mark in July.

Labour Office Commentary

"Unemployment and underemployment are rising noticeably in July, primarily due to seasonal factors," said the labour office's Daniel Terzenbach.

"Overall, the weak trend observed in the labour market over recent months is continuing," added Terzenbach.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)