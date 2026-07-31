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German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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German Unemployment Rate Rises More Than Forecast in July 2024

Germany's July 2024 Unemployment Figures and Analysis

Unemployment Numbers Exceed Expectations

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly more than expected in July, labour office figures showed on Friday.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 6,000 to 2.99 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 6.4%, up from 6.3% the previous month.

Unadjusted Unemployment Surpasses 3 Million

The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people ticked over the 3 million mark in July.

Labour Office Commentary

"Unemployment and underemployment are rising noticeably in July, primarily due to seasonal factors," said the labour office's Daniel Terzenbach.

"Overall, the weak trend observed in the labour market over recent months is continuing," added Terzenbach.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose by 6 000 in July, exceeding the expected increase of 5 000, bringing the total to 2.99 million and the jobless rate to 6.4 % from 6.3 %.
  • The unadjusted number of unemployed surpassed 3 million in July, reinforcing a weak labor‑market trend amid seasonal pressures, per labour office head Daniel Terzenbach.
  • Despite modest improvements in other economic indicators, such as stable employment demand indices and moderate inflation, the broader outlook remains subdued with no clear labor market recovery yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German unemployment rise in July?
Unemployment in Germany rose by 6,000 to 2.99 million in seasonally adjusted terms in July.
What is the current jobless rate in Germany?
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Germany is 6.4%, up from 6.3% the previous month.
Did the German unemployment figures meet analyst expectations?
No, the increase was slightly higher than expected, with analysts predicting a rise of 5,000.
What is causing the rise in German unemployment?
According to the labour office, the rise is primarily due to seasonal factors and ongoing weakness in the labour market.
How many unemployed people are there in Germany as of July?
The unadjusted number of unemployed people in Germany exceeded 3 million in July.

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