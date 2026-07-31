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Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Global Equity Fund Inflows Reach Three-Week Peak Led by Tech Sector Investments

Overview of Recent Global Fund Flows and Sector Trends

Equity Fund Inflows Surge Amid Market Downturn

July 31 (Reuters) - Global equity fund inflows rose to their highest in three weeks during the week to July 29, as investors snapped up technology sector funds during a market downturn, anticipating that the AI-driven advance has further to go.

Investors bought global equity funds worth a net $27.21 billion in their largest weekly net purchase since July 8, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Technology Sector Performance and Investor Sentiment

Technology shares came under pressure after Alphabet and Tesla reported negative cash flows last week.

However, global stocks rose about 1.5% on Thursday, after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon eased investor concerns about heavy capital spending across the sector.

Regional Breakdown of Equity Fund Inflows

U.S., European, and Asian Markets

Investors poured $11.83 billion into U.S. equity funds during the week, reversing combined outflows of $10.68 billion over the previous two weeks.

European and Asian equity funds also attracted $7.79 billion and $5.37 billion, respectively in net inflows.

Sector-Specific Fund Flows

Technology, Financial, and Consumer Staples Sectors

Investors poured $5.67 billion into technology-sector funds for their largest weekly net purchase since July 8. They also bought $2.1 billion in financial-sector funds and $766 million in consumer staples funds.

Bond and Money Market Fund Flows

Bond Fund Inflows and Outflows

Inflows in global bond funds cooled to a 17-week low of $6.16 billion during the week.

High-yield bond funds saw outflows of $789 million, broadly reversing the $815 million in net purchases of the previous week.

Government and Short-Term Bond Funds

Net weekly investments in government bond funds and short-term bond funds also slowed to $1.99 billion and $478 million, respectively, from $3.13 billion and $1.74 billion the prior week.

Money Market and Precious Metals Funds

Money market funds stayed out of favor for a third consecutive week, posting net outflows of $6.55 billion.

Gold and other precious-metals funds attracted net inflows of $281 million, extending their winning streak to three weeks.

Emerging Markets Activity

In emerging markets, investors added $1.75 billion to equity funds for a third straight week but withdrew roughly $800 million from bond funds, according to data covering 28,913 funds.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds saw their largest weekly inflows in three weeks at $27.21 billion as of July 29, led by tech optimism and AI momentum.
  • U.S., European, and Asian equity funds all recorded solid net inflows—$11.83 billion, $7.79 billion, and $5.37 billion respectively—reversing prior losses.
  • Bond and money market funds lost steam: global bond inflows dropped to a 17-week low, high‑yield bonds saw outflows, and money market funds posted a third straight week of withdrawals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global equity fund inflows reach a three-week high?
Investors increased purchases in technology sector funds during a market downturn, anticipating continued AI-driven growth.
How much was invested in global equity funds during the week?
Net investments in global equity funds reached $27.21 billion, the highest weekly net purchase since July 8.
What was the trend in U.S., European, and Asian equity funds?
U.S. equity funds attracted $11.83 billion, European funds $7.79 billion, and Asian funds $5.37 billion in net inflows.
Which sector funds saw the largest inflows?
Technology-sector funds saw the largest weekly net purchase with $5.67 billion, followed by financial and consumer staples funds.
What happened to bond and money market funds?
Global bond fund inflows cooled to $6.16 billion, while money market funds experienced net outflows of $6.55 billion.

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