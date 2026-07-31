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Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Thales Moves Forward With €3.9 Billion Acquisition of Exail Technologies

Thales' Acquisition of Exail Technologies: Key Details and Market Impact

By Florence Loeve

Agreement and Transaction Overview

PARIS, July 31 - Thales said on Friday it had signed a tender offer agreement with Exail Technologies setting out the terms of its planned acquisition of the drone maker, advancing a deal announced earlier this month that would expand its position in the drone warfare market.

Valuation and Announcement Timeline

Europe's largest defence technology group and Exail first announced the transaction on July 6, giving Exail an enterprise value of €3.9 billion.

Acquisition Terms and Offer Price

Thales said the terms and conditions of the acquisition, including the offer price of €134 per share, were unchanged from the July announcement. 

Stake Acquisition and Tender Offer Process

Gorgé Family Stake and Mandatory Tender Offer

Under the agreement, Thales will acquire the 35.51% stake held by Exail's controlling shareholder, the Gorgé family, before launching a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares and ODIRNANE bonds - a type of bond that has no fixed maturity date and can be converted into new or existing shares, or cash - t does not already own.

Regulatory Approvals and Closing Timeline

Closing of the purchase of the Gorgé family's stake is expected by the third quarter of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals, including antitrust clearance, Thales said. The mandatory tender offer would be filed afterwards and is expected to close by early 2028 at the latest.

Market Outlook and Strategic Implications

Growth in Anti-Submarine Warfare Market

When announcing the deal earlier this month, the companies said they expected the anti-submarine warfare addressable market to increase almost tenfold to over €700 billion in 2030, from €85 billion in 2025, amid rising naval spending.

Industry Context

(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Thales to buy 35.51% stake from Gorgé family for €134/share at €3.9 billion enterprise value (44 % premium) (live.euronext.com)
  • Following closing (expected Q3 2027), Thales will launch a mandatory tender offer for remaining shares and ODIRNANE bonds, aiming to complete by early 2028 (boursorama.com)
  • The acquisition strengthens Thales’ position in underwater and anti-submarine drone warfare, integrating Exail’s expertise in maritime unmanned systems and inertial navigation (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Thales planning to acquire?
Thales plans to acquire Exail Technologies, a drone maker.
What is the value of the Exail Technologies acquisition?
The acquisition gives Exail Technologies an enterprise value of €3.9 billion.
When is the acquisition of Exail Technologies expected to close?
The acquisition is expected to close by early 2028, following regulatory approvals.
What market impact is anticipated from the acquisition?
The deal will expand Thales' position in the drone warfare market and the anti-submarine warfare addressable market is projected to increase to over €700 billion by 2030.
Who currently holds the controlling stake in Exail Technologies?
The Gorgé family currently holds a 35.51% controlling stake in Exail Technologies.

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