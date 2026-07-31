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Finance

Schaeffler cuts 2028 sales target on weaker outlook for car market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Schaeffler Trims 2028 Sales Target Following Downturn in Car Market Outlook

Schaeffler Revises Medium-Term Sales Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Background on Schaeffler's Market Position

July 31 (Reuters) - German machine and car parts maker Schaeffler cut on Friday its medium-term sales targets, citing weaker market expectations, particularly for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles

Updated 2028 Sales Projections

The company now expects 2028 sales between €24 billion and €26 billion ($27.6 billion-$29.9 billion), down from its previous range of €27 billion to €29 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8684 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Schaeffler reduced its medium‑term Group sales guidance to €24–26 billion for 2028, down from €27–29 billion, reflecting weaker expected demand in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets.
  • This adjustment follows the company’s solid 2025 performance and confirmed 2026 outlook, signaling a cautious shift amid challenging automotive trends and slower electrification growth.
  • The revised guidance comes amid broader structural pressures in the European auto supply industry, including cost-cutting and restructuring efforts to improve competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Schaeffler lower its 2028 sales target?
Schaeffler reduced its 2028 sales target due to weaker market expectations, especially for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
What was Schaeffler's previous 2028 sales target?
The previous 2028 sales target ranged from €27 billion to €29 billion.
Which market segments have impacted Schaeffler's outlook?
The outlook for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles contributed to the reduced sales target.
Where is Schaeffler based?
Schaeffler is based in Germany.

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