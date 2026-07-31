Schaeffler Trims 2028 Sales Target Following Downturn in Car Market Outlook
Schaeffler Revises Medium-Term Sales Forecast Amid Market Challenges
Background on Schaeffler's Market Position
July 31 (Reuters) - German machine and car parts maker Schaeffler cut on Friday its medium-term sales targets, citing weaker market expectations, particularly for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles
Updated 2028 Sales Projections
The company now expects 2028 sales between €24 billion and €26 billion ($27.6 billion-$29.9 billion), down from its previous range of €27 billion to €29 billion.
Currency Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.8684 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)