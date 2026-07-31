GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Euro zone inflation ticks up in July, bolstering rate hike case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Euro zone inflation ticks up in July, bolstering rate hike case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Euro Zone Inflation Hits 2.9% in July, Supporting ECB Rate Hike Views

Euro Zone Inflation Data and Implications for ECB Policy

By Balazs Koranyi

Inflation Rises Amid Oil Price Surge

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation ticked up in July, adding to an already strong case for another European Central Bank interest rate hike, especially as high oil prices foreshadow a further broadening of price pressures.

Inflation in the 21 nations sharing the euro currency picked up to 2.9% in July from 2.8% a month earlier, in line expectations for 2.9%, with an Iran war-induced oil price surge driving the increase, Eurostat data showed on Friday.

Core Inflation and Services Sector Trends

A more closely watched figure on underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile accelerated to 2.5% from 2.4% as services inflation rose to 3.3%.

ECB Policy Outlook

Though crucial, the July figures are unlikely to be a dealbreaker for the ECB since policymakers will get another inflation print in August before their next rate meeting and oil prices have proven to be extremely volatile.

ECB Rate Hike Expectations

Still, the central bank has strongly signalled that a rate hike is coming, arguing that the economy is performing along its 'baseline' scenario, which itself was predicated on a rate hike on September 10.

Economic Growth and Rate Hike Impact

Economic growth figures have also eased concerns that a rate hike, aimed at stopping high energy prices from seeping into broader price and wage setting, would stymie economic growth.

The euro zone economy expanded by 0.4% in the second quarter, twice as fast as expected, defying gloomy forecasts that the war and high energy costs could push it close to a recession.

Market and Economist Perspectives

Financial Market Expectations

Finiancial markets are betting on more than two rate hikes with moves fully priced in by October and April.

Economist Views on Inflation and Wages

Economists are more cautious, however, and they see just one more move on the premise that high energy prices have yet to generate any second round price impacts which could then perpetuate high inflation.

In fact the labour market is relatively soft, suggesting that wage pressures will continue to ease.

External Factors Influencing Inflation

Imports and Food Inflation Trends

Imports from China also remain relatively cheap while food inflation has been slowing for some time, offsetting some of the energy price increase.

Indeed, food inflation slowed in July while the price growth of non-energy industrial goods, which in great part reflects imports from China, picked up to a still low 0.9%.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation edged up to 2.9% in July from 2.8%, matching forecasts and lifted by higher oil prices amid the Iran war (investing.com)
  • Core inflation (excluding food and energy) accelerated to 2.5%, with services inflation rising to 3.3%, underlining persistent underlying price pressures (ec.europa.eu)
  • Markets now fully price in rate hikes through April, and the ECB has signalled another hike at its September 10 meeting; recent economic resilience—including a stronger‑than‑expected Q2 GDP gain of 0.4%—supports this stance (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the euro zone inflation rate in July 2024?
Euro zone inflation reached 2.9% in July 2024, up from 2.8% in June.
Why did inflation increase in the euro zone in July?
The inflation increase was mainly driven by a surge in oil prices due to the Iran conflict.
How does the July inflation data affect ECB interest rate decisions?
Rising inflation strengthens the case for another European Central Bank rate hike, with policymakers signaling a move in September.
What is core inflation and how did it change in July?
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 2.5% in July from 2.4% in June.
Did euro zone economic growth offset recession concerns?
Yes, euro zone GDP expanded by 0.4% in Q2, easing fears of a potential recession.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill

Analysis-Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill

Image for EU says necessary to monitor high risk AI systems after OpenAI, Anthropic AI hacking incidents

EU says necessary to monitor high risk AI systems after OpenAI, Anthropic AI hacking incidents

Image for EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid

EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid

Image for Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs

Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs

Image for Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 2.9% y/y in July, slightly above forecast

Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 2.9% y/y in July, slightly above forecast

Image for Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up

Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Schaeffler cuts 2028 sales target on weaker outlook for car market
Schaeffler cuts 2028 sales target on weaker outlook for car market
Image for Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says
Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says
Image for Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says
Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says
Image for Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations
Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations
Image for Tereos posts wider loss in first quarter, keeps outlook
Tereos posts wider loss in first quarter, keeps outlook
Image for Apple slides as supply snags cloud outlook, putting iPhone demand in focus
Apple slides as supply snags cloud outlook, putting iPhone demand in focus
Image for Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July
Italy business and consumer confidence rise in July
Image for Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows
Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows
Image for UK's Close Brothers names new chair as Biggs nears end of nine year term
UK's Close Brothers names new chair as Biggs nears end of nine year term
Image for German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July
German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July
Image for Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail
Thales signs tender offer deal to buy drone maker Exail
Image for German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
View All Finance Posts