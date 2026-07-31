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EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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EU Commission Charges Temu for Lack of Cooperation During Dublin Raid

European Commission Investigation into Temu's Dublin Headquarters

Background of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it has charged Chinese online retailer Temu for not cooperating properly during a raid on its European headquarters in Dublin in December as part of an investigation into whether the company benefited from distorting foreign subsidies.

Commission's Preliminary Findings

"The Commission preliminarily finds that Temu has infringed its duty to actively cooperate on multiple aspects related to the conduct of the inspection," the Commission said in a statement.

Details of the Dublin Raid

Between December 2 and 5, the Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the office of the ecommerce firm, which is a unit of PPD Holdings in Dublin, Ireland.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission alleges that Temu did not properly engage with multiple aspects of the inspection conducted December 2–5 under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) (euractiv.com).
  • Temu’s Dublin offices were raided amid probes into whether the company benefited from Chinese state subsidies distorting EU competition (euractiv.com).
  • This non‑cooperation allegation compounds earlier EU actions against Temu, including a €200 million fine under the Digital Services Act earlier this year (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU Commission raid Temu's Dublin headquarters?
The EU Commission raided Temu's Dublin headquarters to investigate whether the company benefited from distorting foreign subsidies.
What accusation did the European Commission make against Temu?
The European Commission charged Temu with not cooperating properly during the raid conducted as part of their investigation.
When did the unannounced inspection at Temu take place?
The European Commission's inspection at Temu's Dublin office took place from December 2 to December 5.
Who owns Temu's European headquarters?
Temu's European headquarters in Dublin is a unit of PPD Holdings.
What did the Commission say about Temu's cooperation?
The Commission stated that Temu had infringed its duty to actively cooperate on multiple aspects related to the inspection.

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