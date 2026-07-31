EU Commission Charges Temu for Lack of Cooperation During Dublin Raid
European Commission Investigation into Temu's Dublin Headquarters
Background of the Investigation
BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it has charged Chinese online retailer Temu for not cooperating properly during a raid on its European headquarters in Dublin in December as part of an investigation into whether the company benefited from distorting foreign subsidies.
Commission's Preliminary Findings
"The Commission preliminarily finds that Temu has infringed its duty to actively cooperate on multiple aspects related to the conduct of the inspection," the Commission said in a statement.
Details of the Dublin Raid
Between December 2 and 5, the Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the office of the ecommerce firm, which is a unit of PPD Holdings in Dublin, Ireland.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)