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Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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ECB: Euro Zone Banks Face FX Liquidity Risks from Wars, Cyberattacks

By Balazs Koranyi

ECB Stress Test Reveals Key Risks and Vulnerabilities

Reverse Stress Test Approach

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Wars, supply chain disruptions and cyberattacks are among the top risks facing euro zone banks and some could fall short of foreign currency liquidity requirements in case of acute stress, the European Central Bank said based on a stress test on Friday.

Unlike in conventional health checks when banks had to plot their responses to certain scenarios, the ECB this time told lenders to come up with the scenarios themselves in a so-called "reverse stress test," which would lower their Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by 300 basis points.

Trigger Events Identified by Banks

"The most commonly applied trigger events included military conflicts, supply chain disruptions, including disruptions in the supply of energy, economic sanctions, macroeconomic confidence effects, political instability and cyber-related attacks," the ECB said in a statement.

Liquidity and Calculation Concerns

While banks' liquidity positions generally remained above regulatory minimum requirements under the various scenarios, the ECB did not appear content with how some banks made their calculations.

"The exercise did reveal inconsistencies in the way some banks translated shocks into capital and liquidity impacts," it said. "The ECB will follow up with the banks concerned with a view to them improving their stress-testing frameworks."

Foreign Currency Liquidity Risks

In addition, foreign currency liquidity was structurally tighter and stress would be more pronounced for some banks, which could then fall below the 100% minimum liquidity coverage ratio.

The ECB also noted that some banks may have underestimated foreign currency risks by projecting limited or no variability in foreign exchange liquidity metrics, limiting their ability to capture funding risk.

Implications for Solvency

This may be problematic, since past crisis episodes suggest a close link between liquidity and funding distress and banks' solvency positions, the ECB added.

Geopolitical and Sectoral Risks

Gulf, China, Taiwan Are Top Risks

GULF, CHINA, TAIWAN ARE TOP RISKS

A quarter of the 110 banks directly supervised by the ECB explicitly mentioned a Middle East conflict among the most relevant risks while other top scenarios included an escalation of the war in Ukraine, worsening trade ties between the U.S. and China and rising tensions over Taiwan.

Transmission Channels and Sectoral Impact

Banks assumed that risks would be transmitted via the real economy while financial markets would be a secondary, though also crucial channel.

"Military conflicts appear particularly detrimental for agriculture, accommodation and food services, while macroeconomic confidence effects and cyberattacks have a strong impact on manufacturing and transport," the ECB said.

"Scenarios depicting energy supply disruptions appear to negatively affect a wide range of sectors."

Mitigating Actions and ECB's Assessment

Management Responses

Various scenarios also included mitigating action by banks' management, including the sale of businesses, a capital increase or cutting dividends, and these measures offset a little more than a third of the capital loss, the ECB said.

ECB Skepticism Over Mitigation Measures

However, the ECB was also sceptical over some of these measures.

"In some cases, banks envisage actions that may not appear sufficiently supported by factual evidence in terms of being fully implementable," it said.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB’s first‑ever geopolitical reverse stress test required 110 banks to define scenarios causing a 300 bp CET1 capital drop, covering war, energy, cyber and political risks (bankingsupervision.europa.eu).
  • Foreign‑currency liquidity, notably in USD, remains structurally tighter; some banks may fall below the 100% LCR under acute stress (eba.europa.eu).
  • ECB flagged banks’ inconsistent translation of stress shocks into capital/liquidity impacts and plans supervisory follow-up for weaker frameworks (bankingsupervision.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main risks identified for euro zone banks by the ECB?
The ECB identified wars, supply chain disruptions, and cyberattacks as top risks for euro zone banks, which could impact their foreign exchange liquidity.
What is a reverse stress test in banking?
In a reverse stress test, banks are required to create their own crisis scenarios that could significantly impact their capital, rather than responding to predefined situations.
How might foreign currency liquidity be affected during acute stress?
Some banks could fall below minimum foreign currency liquidity requirements during acute stress, exposing them to greater financial risk.
Which regions and issues were most cited as risks by euro zone banks?
Banks cited Middle East conflict, war in Ukraine, U.S.-China trade tensions, and Taiwan as top geopolitical risks.
How did the ECB respond to banks' stress-testing frameworks?
The ECB noted inconsistencies in how some banks assessed shocks and said it would follow up to help them improve their stress-testing practices.

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