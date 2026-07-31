Italy’s EU-Harmonised CPI Drops in July as Annual Inflation Slows to 2.9%

Overview of Italy's July Inflation Data

Monthly and Annual Changes in Consumer Prices

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 1.0% in July from the month before due to seasonal summer discounts, with the annual inflation rate slowing slightly to 2.9% from June's 3.0%, preliminary data showed on Friday, amid high energy costs due to turmoil in the Middle East.

Analyst Expectations vs. Actual Results

The year-on-year reading was slightly above a median forecast in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts which pointed to a rise of 2.8%, whereas the month-on-month data matched the forecast.

Other Key Inflation Indicators

Main Domestic Price Index (NIC)

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC), which excludes temporary discounts, was up 0.2% month-on-month in July and up 2.8% annually, following a 3.0% annual rate in June.

Core Inflation Trends

HICP Core Inflation Acceleration

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.7% year-on-year on the HICP index in July, accelerating from 1.5% in June.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, graphic by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Gavin Jones)