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Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Credit Agricole CEO Questions Value for Banco BPM in MPS Tie-Up

Credit Agricole's Perspective on Potential MPS and Banco BPM Merger

CEO Olivier Gavalda's Comments on Merger Value

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA CEO Olivier Gavalda said on Friday it was "very difficult" to see how a potential tie-up between Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM could create value for Banco BPM shareholders.

Credit Agricole's Stake and Involvement

Shareholding Position

Credit Agricole, Banco BPM's largest shareholder with a 29.3% stake, has not been approached about any project involving MPS and Banco BPM and is not aware of any concrete proposal, Gavalda told analysts on a call, reiterating past comments.

Assessment Criteria for Proposals

"At this stage, it is very difficult to see how a combination between MPS and Banco BPM can be value-accretive for Banco BPM shareholders," Gavalda said.

Strategic Merits and Risks

He added that Credit Agricole, which has four seats on Banco BPM's board, would assess any proposal based on its strategic merits, execution risks and ability to create long-term value.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Credit Agricole, as the largest shareholder with a 29.3% stake in Banco BPM, has not received any proposal regarding a tie‑up with MPS and sees no clear shareholder benefit.
  • Banco BPM’s merger proposal to MPS includes a “merger‑of‑equals” with potential synergies above €1.1 billion and estimated value creation of €5.5 billion, but the deal faces competitive pressure from Intesa Sanpaolo’s €30.6 billion takeover bid for MPS. (ansa.it)
  • Credit Agricole will evaluate any eventual proposal for Banco BPM based on its strategic fit, execution risk and long‑term shareholder value, reaffirming its cautious stance. (gruppomps.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Credit Agricole's CEO?
Olivier Gavalda is the CEO of Credit Agricole SA.
What is Credit Agricole's stake in Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole is Banco BPM's largest shareholder with a 29.3% stake.
Why does Credit Agricole doubt the value of an MPS-Banco BPM tie-up?
The CEO stated it is difficult to see how the tie-up would create value for Banco BPM shareholders.
Has Credit Agricole been approached about a Banco BPM-MPS combination?
No, Credit Agricole has not been approached or made aware of any concrete proposal.
What factors will Credit Agricole consider for any future proposal?
Proposals will be assessed on strategic merits, execution risks, and ability to create long-term value.

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