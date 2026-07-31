Credit Agricole CEO Questions Value for Banco BPM in MPS Tie-Up

Credit Agricole's Perspective on Potential MPS and Banco BPM Merger

CEO Olivier Gavalda's Comments on Merger Value

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA CEO Olivier Gavalda said on Friday it was "very difficult" to see how a potential tie-up between Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM could create value for Banco BPM shareholders.

Credit Agricole's Stake and Involvement

Shareholding Position

Credit Agricole, Banco BPM's largest shareholder with a 29.3% stake, has not been approached about any project involving MPS and Banco BPM and is not aware of any concrete proposal, Gavalda told analysts on a call, reiterating past comments.

Assessment Criteria for Proposals

"At this stage, it is very difficult to see how a combination between MPS and Banco BPM can be value-accretive for Banco BPM shareholders," Gavalda said.

Strategic Merits and Risks

He added that Credit Agricole, which has four seats on Banco BPM's board, would assess any proposal based on its strategic merits, execution risks and ability to create long-term value.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)