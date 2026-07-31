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Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Engie Positions for Gas Plant Tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain

Engie's Strategy and Market Opportunities in European Gas Plant Tenders

By America Hernandez

Engie's Readiness for Capacity Remuneration Mechanisms

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French power utility Engie is well positioned to bid for newly announced tenders for power generation including gas plants in Germany, Netherlands and Spain, Chief Executive Catherine MacGregor said on Friday.

Role of Gas Plants in European Energy Transition

The tenders, called capacity remuneration mechanisms, pay producers to provide backup power when the grid needs it, such as during demand peaks and when wind and solar farms are not operating — with gas plants increasingly filling the gap as some countries move to close nuclear and coal plants.

Engie's Selective Participation Approach

"We are interested in participating very selectively in reinforcing the flexible generation in Europe ... but obviously we will only participate if we feel the conditions are adequate," she told analysts while presenting Engie's first-half results.

Key Milestones and Legislative Developments

She added that 2026 was a big year due to these announcements.

German Gas Plant Tender Timeline

German lawmakers are currently considering legislation to sweeten terms for gas plants, with tenders expected in September and December. 

Engie's Project Development and Equipment Strategy

"We have a project under development and are looking to participate in that second auction. Obviously, we have land secured and are well engaged with the supplier on securing the equipment," MacGregor said.

"It would be foolish of us to position ourselves for December otherwise ... as you know, gas turbines are a scarcity these days," she added. 

Data Center Project Pipeline

The company has data center project deals in an advanced stage for a capacity of 4 gigawatts that should materialize in the next year, she said.

(Reporting by America Hernandez; Editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Engie plans to bid in Germany’s capacity auctions in September and December 2026, with land secured and supplier arrangements in place for gas‑turbine projects.
  • Germany’s new StromVKG law enables tenders for about 12 GW of ‘long‑duration’ dispatchable capacity in 2026, with first round on 8 September for 4.5 GW and second round in December. 9 GW must provide long‑duration supply.
  • Engie is also advancing a hydrogen‑ready gas plant in Ensdorf, consistent with Germany’s requirement for new plants to be hydrogen‑ready, and holds advanced data‑center project deals representing 4 GW capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What tenders is Engie interested in bidding for?
Engie is interested in bidding for newly announced tenders for power generation, including gas plants, in Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.
Why are gas plants important for European power generation?
Gas plants provide backup power during demand peaks and when wind or solar farms are not operating, especially as some countries close nuclear and coal plants.
When are gas plant tenders expected in Germany?
Gas plant tenders in Germany are expected in September and December, pending ongoing legislative discussions.
What conditions must be met for Engie to participate in the tenders?
Engie will participate in tenders only if the conditions are considered adequate and competitive for the company.
What other projects does Engie have in the pipeline?
Engie has advanced-stage data center project deals with a capacity of 4 gigawatts expected to materialize in the next year.

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