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Apple slides as supply snags cloud outlook, putting iPhone demand in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple slides as supply snags cloud outlook, putting iPhone demand in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Apple Slides on Supply Chain Snags, Bringing iPhone Demand Into Focus

Apple Faces Market Value Drop Amid Supply Chain and Demand Concerns

By Rashika Singh and Kanishka Ajmera

July 31 (Reuters) - Apple shares dropped 7.3% before the bell on Friday as the tech giant warned that supply constraints would hurt growth, prompting investors to look beyond near-term shortages to gauge the hit from an expected iPhone price hike.

The decline puts Apple on track to shed roughly $361.6 billion in market value, if the losses hold.

Industry-Wide Impact of AI-Driven Demand

The company's outlook highlighted a broader industry challenge, with AI-driven demand tightening supplies of advanced chips and memory, driving up costs and prolonging supply-chain bottlenecks across the technology sector.

Apple’s Supply Constraints and Leadership Transition

Apple said on Thursday that shortages of advanced chipmaking capacity were limiting supplies of iPhones, Macs and some iPads, with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying supply constraints, rather than weak demand, was driving the softer outlook.

Cook will vacate the top job at the tech firm for John Ternus at the start of September, capping a leadership era that helped build Apple into the world's most valuable company and a top-performing member of the "Magnificent Seven".

Analyst Perspectives on Deferred Sales

"Demand robustness is running into a wall of supply and cost challenges," J.P. Morgan analysts led by Samik Chatterjee said, adding that supply constraints were likely to defer sales rather than destroy them, with revenue expected to be realized in future quarters.

Financial Outlook and iPhone Sales Performance

Apple forecast 9% to 11% revenue growth for the current quarter, below Wall Street expectations of about 12%, while projecting mid-teens percentage growth in iPhone revenue that also lagged analyst estimates.

iPhone sales in the June quarter rose 21.7% to $54.25 billion, above estimates of $53.86 billion and marking the best-ever iPhone sales for the third quarter.

Future iPhone Pricing and Investor Focus

Apple is widely expected to raise iPhone prices later this year, but investors are increasingly focused on whether it can raise them without denting demand.

Potential for Price Increases Without Demand Destruction

TD Cowen analysts said the upcoming iPhone cycle, AI-powered Siri features and Apple's upgrade program could allow the company to increase prices "without significant demand destruction."

(Reporting by Rashika Singh and Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s warning of supply-chain constraints clouded outlook despite demand remaining robust. Analyst consensus suggests deferred—not lost—sales.
  • The 7.3% drop could wipe out approximately $361.6 billion in market value if sustained.
  • Tim Cook will transition to Executive Chairman effective September 1, 2026, handing the CEO role to John Ternus.
  • Investors are wary of rising costs in chips and memory fueled by AI demand, urging attention to upcoming iPhone pricing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Apple's shares drop significantly?
Apple shares fell 7.3% after the company warned supply constraints would hurt growth and highlighted ongoing chip shortages.
How are supply chain issues affecting Apple?
Shortages of advanced chips are limiting supplies of iPhones, Macs, and iPads, leading to higher costs and delayed sales.
Will the iPhone price increase impact demand?
While Apple is expected to raise iPhone prices, analysts suggest it may do so without significant demand destruction due to robust upgrade programs and new AI features.
Who is the new CEO of Apple?
John Ternus will become CEO at the start of September, succeeding Tim Cook.

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