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Finance

German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

German Court Decision and Its Implications

MUNICH, July 31 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Friday that AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights and has to provide information on illicit revenue, part of a wider legal battle by artists and publishers against technology firms.

Details of the Court Ruling

The Munich-based regional court said Suno did not have the right to process the music of artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing agency Gema.

Damages and Legal Process

According to the verdict, which can be appealed before a higher court, Suno will have to pay damages that have yet to be quantified.

Background on Suno and AI Music Generation

Massachusetts-based Suno, valued at $5.4 billion in a June funding round, allows users to generate songs via prompts.

Industry-Wide Legal Challenges

In various litigation proceedings, AI music companies have been accused of failing to compensate composers.

Class-Action Lawsuits and Settlements

More than 1,800 artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and peer Udio.

Last year, Udio agreed with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to settle copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich, writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Munich Regional Court finds Suno copied and internalized six copyrighted songs in its AI model training, constituting infringement under German law (justiz.bayern.de)
  • Suno is ordered to provide information on revenues tied to the infringing activity, allowing calculation of compensation (loc.gov)
  • This marks one of Europe’s first binding rulings on AI music copyright, potentially enabling GEMA to seek an injunction across Germany and Europe swiftly pending appeal (timetohouse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the German court rule regarding Suno?
The German court ruled that AI music firm Suno violated copyright rules.
What must Suno provide according to the court ruling?
Suno has to provide information on illicit revenues as ordered by the court.
Who reported the court's decision on Suno?
The decision was reported by Joern Poltz in Munich, with writing by Ludwig Burger.
Which industry does this court ruling affect?
This ruling affects the AI music industry.

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