German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

German Court Decision and Its Implications

MUNICH, July 31 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Friday that AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights and has to provide information on illicit revenue, part of a wider legal battle by artists and publishers against technology firms.

Details of the Court Ruling

The Munich-based regional court said Suno did not have the right to process the music of artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing agency Gema.

Damages and Legal Process

According to the verdict, which can be appealed before a higher court, Suno will have to pay damages that have yet to be quantified.

Background on Suno and AI Music Generation

Massachusetts-based Suno, valued at $5.4 billion in a June funding round, allows users to generate songs via prompts.

Industry-Wide Legal Challenges

In various litigation proceedings, AI music companies have been accused of failing to compensate composers.

Class-Action Lawsuits and Settlements

More than 1,800 artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and peer Udio.

Last year, Udio agreed with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to settle copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich, writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)