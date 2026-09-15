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Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Orlen Rapidly Sourcing Alternative Oil After Disruption to Saudi Supplies

Orlen's Response to Saudi Oil Supply Disruption

LONDON/WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Polish integrated oil firm Orlen is rushing to find crude oil cargoes from the North Sea and further afield to replace disrupted Saudi imports, five industry sources told Reuters.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Orlen's Oil Supplies

Orlen is one of the major European term customers of Saudi crude oil, but an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East - including Yemeni Houthi attacks against Saudi installations - has left the Polish firm seeking alternative supplies in recent days.

Spot Tenders and Alternative Crude Sources

Orlen purchased several cargoes of crude oil in spot tenders on Friday and Monday, the sources said. It picked up North Sea grades including Grane, Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg, two of the traders said.

Exploring Further Afield: U.S. and Kazakh Grades

It also tendered for grades further afield including U.S. WTI Midland and Kazakh CPC Blend, two sources added.

Orlen's Official Statement and Ongoing Operations

No further details were available and the tender results could not be directly confirmed with the counterparties. Orlen declined to comment on details of specific commercial transactions, but said it actively manages its supply portfolio to ensure the uninterrupted operation of its refining assets.

"Adjusting and optimising purchase volumes is a standard, ongoing part of the Orlen Group’s operations, driven by both current production needs and changing market conditions," an Orlen spokesperson said.

Current Status of Feedstock Deliveries

Currently, feedstock deliveries to Orlen refineries are proceeding without disruption, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London and Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Orlen has secured a long‑term deal with Equinor for up to one‑quarter of its annual crude, supplied by Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field (starting September 2026) (orlen.pl)
  • Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and shipping—including closure of the East‑West pipeline and Bab al‑Mandeb strait threats—are prompting diversions via Suez/SUMED and driving Orlen to tap North Sea, U.S. and Kazakh crude (apnews.com)
  • EU energy agencies report no immediate oil supply crisis, but warn that prolonged Middle East volatility could tighten markets further (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Poland’s Orlen seeking alternative oil supplies?
Orlen is seeking alternatives due to disrupted Saudi imports linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East and attacks on Saudi oil installations.
What oil grades is Orlen considering as a replacement?
Orlen purchased North Sea grades such as Grane, Johan Sverdrup, and Johan Castberg, and is also evaluating U.S. WTI Midland and Kazakh CPC Blend.
Is Orlen currently experiencing any supply disruptions?
According to Orlen, feedstock deliveries to its refineries are proceeding without disruption despite sourcing alternatives.
How does Orlen manage its crude supply portfolio?
Orlen continually adjusts and optimizes its purchase volumes in response to production needs and changing market conditions.

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