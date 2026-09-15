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Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Poland Revives Windfall Tax on Oil Firms to Help Cut Soaring Fuel Prices

Government Pushes for Windfall Tax to Reduce Fuel Costs

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Poland's government aims to push through a windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits and use the revenue raised to reduce fuel prices, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, urging the country's president not to block it again.

Details of the Proposed Windfall Tax

The tax would impose a 60% levy on excess revenue generated by oil companies between March and December 2026, which the government says would generate 4 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) a year.

Previous Rejection and Legislative Hurdles

The bill was previously rejected by President Karol Nawrocki, an ally of Poland's nationalist opposition, who referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal in July. The tribunal has yet to rule but the government has revived the bill and was due to approve it on Tuesday before submitting it to parliament again.

Prime Minister's Statement

"I guarantee that if the president finally signs the recently resubmitted law on extraordinary profits, we will immediately implement another option to reduce fuel prices," Tusk said before a cabinet meeting.

"We shall see how far the funds go. But I hope no one has any doubts left that this bill must be signed. It is not the people who should pay for this fuel crisis. It is not the Polish people who are responsible for this fuel crisis."

Recent Measures to Address Fuel Prices

In March, the Polish government introduced a fuel price-cap programme that ended in July and cost the budget approximately 4.7 billion zlotys. A lower VAT rate on fuel was also in effect during the last two weeks of August.

Market Turmoil and Impact on Oil Firms

Turmoil in global markets during the Iran war has caused a sharp rise in fuel prices, benefiting fuel companies, primarily Orlen in Poland, which saw its revenue grow by nearly 26% year-on-year in the second quarter and its LIFO EBITDA jump by over 54%, according to a government document.

Impact on Consumers and Inflation

At the same time, consumers were grappling with a significant rise in fuel prices at petrol stations, while the transport sector faced higher costs. This also resulted in increased inflationary pressure.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 3.7602 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The revived windfall tax targets excess profits in fuel production and import between March–December 2026, at a 60% levy on revenues exceeding a benchmark elevated by 20% above 2025 margins (gov.pl).
  • Expected to raise approximately PLN 4 billion (around USD 1.06 billion), the tax aims to finance fuel‑price relief, following earlier measures like the CPN cap costing PLN 4.7 billion, and reduced VAT in August (gov.pl).
  • PKN Orlen saw robust Q2 2026 performance with revenue of PLN 76.5 billion and LIFO‑based EBITDA of PLN 13.9 billion, underscoring industry profitability amid the fuel‑price surge (orlen.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Poland's proposed windfall tax on oil firms?
Poland plans to levy a 60% tax on excess profits of oil companies from March to December 2026 to generate about 4 billion zlotys annually.
How will the revenue from the windfall tax be used?
The government intends to use proceeds from the windfall tax to lower fuel prices for consumers in Poland.
Why was the previous windfall tax bill rejected?
President Karol Nawrocki referred the initial bill to the Constitutional Tribunal in July, preventing its implementation.
How have global market conditions affected fuel prices in Poland?
Global turmoil, including the Iran war, has caused a sharp increase in fuel prices, boosting profits for oil companies like Orlen.
What measures has Poland previously taken to address high fuel prices?
Poland previously implemented a fuel price-cap program and temporarily reduced VAT on fuel to help alleviate costs.

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