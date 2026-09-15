Spain Approves Gradual Increase in Airline Fees Through 2031

New Regulatory Framework for Spanish Airports

Government Approval and Fee Structure

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday approved a new five-year airport regulatory framework that will allow airport operator Aena to increase the fees it charges airlines by an average of 0.33% annually between 2027 and 2031, Transport minister Oscar Puente said.

Competitiveness of Spanish Airports

• The increase, equivalent to about €0.03 per passenger per year, would allow Spanish airports to remain among the most competitive in Europe, he said.

Stakeholder Proposals and Negotiations

• Aena had proposed an increase of 3.8% that would amount to €0.43 more per passenger per year over the period while airline associations had called for a 4.9% annual reduction over the period.

Passenger Traffic and Growth Forecasts

Recovery and Current Passenger Numbers

• Passenger traffic has recovered from the pandemic faster in Spain than in many other European countries and its airports are handling more passengers than before COVID-19. In the first seven months of 2026, Spain's airports handled 190.9 million passengers, while August alone recorded a historic high of 34.9 million travellers.

Future Projections

• The government is forecasting average annual passenger growth of 1.8% over the next five years and expects Spain's airport network to handle more than 358 million passengers by 2031.

Investment Plans and Economic Impact

Airport Charges and Investment Needs

• Aena had sought a higher increase in airport charges, citing a lower projected annual passenger growth rate of 1.3% and the need for investment at major airports nearing capacity limits.

Funding and Allocation

• Under the plan, total airport investment will reach €13 billion between 2027 and 2031, of which €9.99 billion will come from regulated airport revenue. The remainder will be financed through Aena's commercial income, including retail and property activities.

Contribution to Economy and Employment

• Spain's airports contribute around 5.9% of GDP and support roughly 600,000 jobs, according to the minister.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Jesús Aguado, Kirsten Donovan)