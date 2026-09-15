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Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Spain Approves Gradual Increase in Airline Fees Through 2031

New Regulatory Framework for Spanish Airports

Government Approval and Fee Structure

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday approved a new five-year airport regulatory framework that will allow airport operator Aena to increase the fees it charges airlines by an average of 0.33% annually between 2027 and 2031, Transport minister Oscar Puente said.

Competitiveness of Spanish Airports

• The increase, equivalent to about €0.03 per passenger per year, would allow Spanish airports to remain among the most competitive in Europe, he said.

Stakeholder Proposals and Negotiations

• Aena had proposed an increase of 3.8% that would amount to €0.43 more per passenger per year over the period while airline associations had called for a 4.9% annual reduction over the period.

Passenger Traffic and Growth Forecasts

Recovery and Current Passenger Numbers

• Passenger traffic has recovered from the pandemic faster in Spain than in many other European countries and its airports are handling more passengers than before COVID-19. In the first seven months of 2026, Spain's airports handled 190.9 million passengers, while August alone recorded a historic high of 34.9 million travellers.

Future Projections

• The government is forecasting average annual passenger growth of 1.8% over the next five years and expects Spain's airport network to handle more than 358 million passengers by 2031.

Investment Plans and Economic Impact

Airport Charges and Investment Needs

• Aena had sought a higher increase in airport charges, citing a lower projected annual passenger growth rate of 1.3% and the need for investment at major airports nearing capacity limits.

Funding and Allocation

• Under the plan, total airport investment will reach €13 billion between 2027 and 2031, of which €9.99 billion will come from regulated airport revenue. The remainder will be financed through Aena's commercial income, including retail and property activities.

Contribution to Economy and Employment

• Spain's airports contribute around 5.9% of GDP and support roughly 600,000 jobs, according to the minister.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Jesús Aguado, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s Council of Ministers approved Aena’s DORA III framework, limiting average annual airline fee increases to just 0.33% between 2027–2031 (~€0.03 per passenger) to preserve competitive airport pricing in Europe (elpais.com)
  • The plan encompasses nearly €13 billion in total investments, including ~€9.99 billion from regulated revenues, with investments ramping from ~€1.27 billion in 2027 to ~€2.50 billion by 2031 (elpais.com)
  • This outcome reflects a compromise among Aena’s 3.8% proposal, airline associations’ calls for a 4.9% annual reduction, and the government’s decision to largely freeze fees—providing stability amid strong post‑pandemic passenger recovery (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will airline fees increase in Spain each year?
Airline fees at Spanish airports will rise by an average of 0.33% annually between 2027 and 2031.
Why did Spain approve a lower fee increase than proposed by Aena?
The approved increase is lower than Aena's proposed 3.8% to maintain competitiveness and support passenger growth, balancing airline and operator demands.
How many passengers did Spain's airports handle in early 2026?
In the first seven months of 2026, Spain's airports handled 190.9 million passengers.
How much investment is planned for Spanish airports from 2027 to 2031?
Total airport investment will reach €13 billion between 2027 and 2031, with €9.99 billion from regulated airport revenue.

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