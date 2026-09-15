UK Regulator Bans Former Kingsley Solicitors Owner for £28m Client Money Transfers

FCA Action Against Nurul Miah and Kingsley Solicitors

Background of the Ban

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Tuesday banned the former owner of UK-based law firm Kingsley Solicitors Limited from working in financial services for withdrawing client money without authorization.

Details of the Unauthorized Transfers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Nurul Miah, who was the non-legal manager of Kingsley, dishonestly caused or allowed more than £28 million ($37.73 million) to be taken from client accounts without permission between April 2019 and July 2020.

Findings by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

The FCA said its decision follows the law regulator, the Solicitors Regulation Authority's (SRA), finding that £10 million of client money was missing and had been used by Miah for his own benefit.

Regulatory Response and Impact

"We have banned him to protect consumers and help maintain confidence in the financial system," said Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

Penalties and Further Actions

The SRA had imposed its largest-ever fine of nearly £4 million for the breaches last year, the law regulator's website showed.

Reactions and Additional Information

Reuters could not immediately contact Miah, while Kingsley did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7422 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi; additional reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)