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UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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UK Regulator Bans Former Kingsley Solicitors Owner for £28m Client Money Transfers

FCA Action Against Nurul Miah and Kingsley Solicitors

Background of the Ban

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Tuesday banned the former owner of UK-based law firm Kingsley Solicitors Limited from working in financial services for withdrawing client money without authorization.

Details of the Unauthorized Transfers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Nurul Miah, who was the non-legal manager of Kingsley, dishonestly caused or allowed more than £28 million ($37.73 million) to be taken from client accounts without permission between April 2019 and July 2020.

Findings by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

The FCA said its decision follows the law regulator, the Solicitors Regulation Authority's (SRA), finding that £10 million of client money was missing and had been used by Miah for his own benefit.

Regulatory Response and Impact

"We have banned him to protect consumers and help maintain confidence in the financial system," said Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

Penalties and Further Actions

The SRA had imposed its largest-ever fine of nearly £4 million for the breaches last year, the law regulator's website showed.

Reactions and Additional Information

Reuters could not immediately contact Miah, while Kingsley did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7422 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi; additional reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Nurul Miah misappropriated more than £28 million from client accounts between April 2019 and July 2020, leading to a ban by the FCA for unauthorized client money withdrawals. (guidance.sra.org.uk)
  • The SRA previously imposed its largest‑ever fine—nearly £4 million plus costs—on Miah for dishonesty, disqualification, and causing a client account shortfall of around £10 million, while securing £22.5 million in remaining client funds. (sra.org.uk)
  • The coordinated regulatory response—SRA fine and firm closure, plus FCA ban—reflects heightened scrutiny over client money controls amid broader reforms including anti‑money laundering supervision changes. (media.sra.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FCA ban the former owner of Kingsley Solicitors?
The FCA banned Nurul Miah for dishonestly causing or allowing over £28 million to be withdrawn from client accounts without authorization.
How much client money was unlawfully transferred from Kingsley Solicitors?
Over £28 million was unlawfully taken from client accounts between April 2019 and July 2020.
What penalties did the Solicitors Regulation Authority impose on Kingsley Solicitors?
The SRA imposed its largest-ever fine of nearly £4 million on Kingsley Solicitors for regulatory breaches.
How much client money was found missing by the SRA?
The SRA found that £10 million of client money was missing and had been used for Nurul Miah's personal benefit.
What was the FCA's stated reason for the ban?
The FCA stated that the ban protects consumers and helps maintain confidence in the financial system.

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