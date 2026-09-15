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European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Axelera AI Wins Major Factory Chip Deals and Unveils Next-Gen Europa Chip

Axelera AI Secures Contracts and Launches Europa Chip

By Toby Sterling

Major Contracts and Customer Base

AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaking startup Axelera AI has signed multiple contracts to supply chips to AI factories, it said on Tuesday as it launched "Europa", its second generation of chips, which can be used in specified Dell and Supermicro products.

Understanding AI Factories

An AI factory is a data centre or scientific computing centre devoted to training and running artificial intelligence software. 

CEO Insights and Financial Ambitions

CEO Fabrizio Del Maffeo in a phone call with Reuters declined to give precise details, but said the company now has more than 600 customers using Axelera's chips for applications in security, defence, in AI factories and in enterprise settings.

"We have signed deals worth tens of millions," he said.    

He said the company is pursuing $1.5 billion in potential sales, though that figure does not represent orders or revenue. 

Funding and Growth

Privately-held Axelera has raised more than $450 million since it was founded in Eindhoven in 2021.

European AI Initiatives and Collaborations

EU Supercomputing and AI Factories

The European Union is revamping its existing network of supercomputing centres into AI factories to try to narrow the gap with the U.S. and China and ensure local firms and scientists have access to AI computing power.

Key Partnerships and Projects

Axelera is working with Dell and systems integrator E4 as one of the suppliers of the EU-backed IT4LIA project in Italy and the EU-backed MeluXina project in Luxembourg, among others, the company said.

Product Evolution and Market Competition

Metis and Europa Chips

Axelera is among the European chip startups attacking the AI inference market, meaning chips that are used to run, not train, AI models. Its first generation of Metis chips was aimed at "edge applications" used on site, for instance analysing security data at a factory.

Next-Gen Europa and Future Titania Architecture

Europa is designed for heavier jobs, for instance on corporate servers, while a future "Titania" chiplet architecture will target use in data centres and supercomputers. 

European Competitors

European peers and rivals include France's VSORA, Britain's Fractile, Spain's Semidynamics and the Netherlands' Euclyd. Euclyd separately announced a €200 million ($230.80 million) funding round on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Axelera AI rolled out its Europa chip on Sept 15, 2026, targeting heavier inference workloads in AI factories and enterprise servers; it complements its earlier Metis edge‑AI chip and precedes its upcoming Titania chiplet platform (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • The company says it now has more than 600 customers using its chips across security, defence, AI‑factory and enterprise use cases, with signed deals worth “tens of millions” and a pursued pipeline of up to $1.5 billion (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • Since its founding in Eindhoven in 2021, Axelera has raised over $450 million in combined equity, grants and venture debt — including a record‑breaking >$250 million round in early 2026 — making it the best‑funded EU AI‑semiconductor startup (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • The EU is building AI‑factory infrastructure (supercomputing sites repurposed for AI workloads), and Axelera is a supplier to EU‑backed projects like IT4LIA in Italy and MeluXina in Luxembourg, reinforcing efforts to boost European AI‑sovereignty (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • On the same day, peer Euclyd announced a €200 million Series A fundraise — underscoring growing investor appetite for European AI‑chip ventures (prnewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contracts has Axelera AI recently signed?
Axelera AI has signed multiple supply deals worth tens of millions to provide chips for AI factories and enterprise use.
What is Axelera's new chip and where can it be used?
Axelera launched 'Europa', its second-generation chip, compatible with specified Dell and Supermicro products and designed for corporate servers.
How many customers currently use Axelera AI's chips?
More than 600 customers use Axelera's chips for applications including security, defense, AI factories, and enterprise environments.
What is the significance of AI factories in Europe?
The European Union is turning supercomputing centres into AI factories to boost AI research and competitiveness against the US and China.
Who are Axelera's European competitors?
Axelera's European rivals include VSORA, Fractile, Semidynamics, and Euclyd.

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