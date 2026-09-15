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Finance

UBS could make big savings from Swiss AT1 capital proposal, investors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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UBS Could Achieve Major Savings with Revised Swiss AT1 Capital Proposal

By Oliver Hirt and Ariane Luthi

Potential Impact of Swiss AT1 Capital Proposal on UBS

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - UBS could save hundreds of millions of dollars a year, investors said, if lawmakers approve an alternative proposal for Additional Tier 1 bond use as part of an overhaul of Swiss banking laws after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Although the proposal being considered in parliament would tighten existing rules for AT1 bonds, it would not be as costly as the government's plan, which envisages UBS meeting new requirements with Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

Background: UBS and Swiss Government Disagreements

UBS has been at loggerheads with the government since Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter proposed it hold around $20 billion more in CET1 capital to fully back its units abroad.

A parliamentary committee last month passed a compromise that would instead let UBS use another $13 billion in AT1 after lobbying by Switzerland's only remaining global bank, which bought Credit Suisse in a state-engineered takeover in 2023.

Understanding AT1 and CET1 Capital

AT1s are a form of regulatory capital ranked just below CET1. While CET1 absorbs losses immediately, AT1 bonds can be written ​down or converted into equity in a crisis.

Market Reactions and Investor Perspectives

"The proposal to use 50% core capital and 50% AT1 bonds is a victory for UBS," said Filippo Alloatti, head of financials on the credit team at investment company Federated Hermes, which holds UBS AT1 bonds.

"It would be an irony of history if Switzerland gave AT1 bonds a greater role even though it concluded that the instruments are not crisis-proof," Alloatti told Reuters.

The write-off of 16 billion Swiss francs ($19.6 billion) in Credit Suisse AT1 bonds helped pave the way for the UBS takeover of its old rival, although the stricken bondholders have since engaged in a lengthy legal campaign to recoup losses.

Supporters say AT1 bonds help stabilise banks in difficulty, but Swiss regulators say they are not as secure as CET1 capital.

UBS said the committee's proposal would provide more clarity on how AT1 instruments operate, and bring Switzerland into closer alignment with European Union and British standards.

The Swiss finance ministry declined to comment on the proposal, which lawmakers say stands a good chance of being passed by the Swiss upper house when it is debated on Thursday, although it may face a tougher reception in the lower chamber.

Cost Implications of the Proposal

Cheaper Than CET1 Despite Additional Trigger

To ensure AT1 capital can absorb sufficient losses in a crisis, UBS should be forced to suspend investor payouts, stop share buybacks and reduce bonus payments if its CET1 ratio falls below the required level, the committee said.

Unless the bank rebuilt its capital base within six months, it would have to take further measures, such as a capital increase and an offer to exchange or convert AT1 bonds.

The changes would make the debt somewhat more expensive, likely upping what UBS must pay investors on 10-year AT1 bonds by 25 to 50 basis points to around 7%, Alloatti said.

However, holding CET1 would imply a cost of around 9% to 10%, so that using $13 billion in AT1 debt instead could save UBS several hundred million dollars annually, he added.

Industry and Analyst Responses

While UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti praised some lawmakers for their efforts, he said "extreme" proposals remained in play and UBS has said the proposals would still add significant costs.

Luca Evangelisti, an investment manager at Jupiter who holds UBS AT1 bonds, said the premium on new AT1 terms should be fairly small, noting their spreads widened only slightly in the days after the parliamentary committee's announcement.

Its proposal, if approved, would be significantly less expensive for UBS than the government demands, he said.

Timeline for Final Decision

A final decision on the capital rules could be reached at the end of this year, but is more likely in 2027. 

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Ariane Luthi;Editing by Dave Graham and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Committee compromise eases proposed capital burden to ~$13 billion of AT1 instead of ~$20 billion CET1, offering significant cost savings (onvista.de)
  • AT1 instruments are cheaper—estimated at ~7% cost versus ~9–10% for CET1—yielding UBS hundreds of millions in yearly savings (efd.admin.ch)
  • Proposal improves clarity and aligns Switzerland’s treatment of AT1 capital with EU/UK standards, though government and UBS remain at odds (ubs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could UBS save under the proposed Swiss AT1 capital rules?
UBS could save several hundred million dollars annually by using $13 billion in AT1 bonds instead of Common Equity Tier 1 capital.
What is the difference between AT1 bonds and CET1 capital for UBS?
AT1 bonds can be written down or converted in a crisis, making them cheaper than CET1, which absorbs losses immediately but is more costly to hold.
What triggered the proposed changes to Swiss banking law?
Switzerland began considering changes after the collapse of Credit Suisse and its takeover by UBS, which highlighted issues with existing capital rules.
Will the parliamentary committee’s proposal align Switzerland with EU and UK standards?
Yes, the proposal would bring Swiss AT1 regulations closer to those in the EU and UK, providing more clarity on AT1 usage.
When could a final decision on Swiss capital rules be made?
A decision could be reached by the end of this year, but is more likely in 2027.

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