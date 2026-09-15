GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets European Union Carbon Markets

EU Lawmakers Vote to Remove Emergency Brake on Carbon Border Levy

EU Parliament Decision and Implications for Carbon Border Levy

By Kate Abnett

Background on the Carbon Border Levy

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to scrap a clause that would let the EU suspend its carbon border levy if it makes imported goods more expensive, setting up a clash with member countries who are in favour of the emergency brake.

The EU's carbon border levy, which came into force on January 1, imposes CO2 emissions fees on imports of steel, fertilisers and other goods to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage over products made in Europe, where industries pay for their CO2 emissions.

Parliament's Proposed Changes

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favour of deleting a clause that would allow the EU to temporarily exempt goods from the levy in future if "serious and unforeseen circumstances" increase the price of those goods. Instead, they proposed using revenue from the border fee to compensate industries if the scheme raises prices.

Next Steps in Negotiations

EU countries and the European Parliament will now negotiate the final rules, which will also extend the border fee to new products like washing machines and car parts.

Member States' Position

EU countries want to keep the option to suspend the carbon fee under certain circumstances, including that the price of the product concerned jumps by more than 50% over six months.

Origins of the Emergency Brake Proposal

The European Commission proposed the emergency brake last year, amid calls from France to suspend the carbon fee on fertilisers to reduce costs for farmers. However, it has proved divisive, with some companies warning this would knock low-carbon investments and hurt domestic industries, which the border levy was supposed to protect from cheaper imports.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Parliament removed the clause (Article 27a) permitting temporary suspension of the carbon border levy during serious, unforeseen price hikes, favoring compensation via levy revenues instead.
  • Member states support retaining the emergency brake under conditions – for instance, price jumps over 50% – highlighting a divergence ahead of final negotiations.
  • Negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission (trialogue) will determine the final CBAM rules, including scope expansions to products like washing machines and car parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's carbon border levy?
The EU's carbon border levy imposes CO2 emissions fees on imports of goods like steel and fertilizers to prevent unfair competition with European products.
Why did EU lawmakers vote to remove the emergency brake from the carbon levy?
Lawmakers voted to scrap the clause allowing suspension of the levy if it increased prices, preferring to use revenue to compensate industries instead.
What might member countries do in response to the vote?
Member countries, who support the emergency brake, will negotiate the final rules with the European Parliament and may push to retain the suspension option.
What products could the carbon border levy cover?
The levy currently covers imports such as steel and fertilizers, with proposals to extend it to products like washing machines and car parts.
Why was the emergency brake originally proposed?
The European Commission proposed it to allow suspension of the levy in certain cases, such as if fertilizer prices rose sharply, to protect EU farmers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal

Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal

Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Image for Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar

Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar

Image for French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal

French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal

Image for Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel

Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel

Image for UK watchdog says Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op may cut competition

UK watchdog says Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op may cut competition

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote
Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote
Image for Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Image for Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Image for Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Image for London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
Image for Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Image for Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Image for Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Image for UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments
UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments
Image for UK's Wickes sees sales pick up as customers chase value
UK's Wickes sees sales pick up as customers chase value
Image for UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors
UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors
Image for Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes
Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes
View All Finance Posts