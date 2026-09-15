EU Lawmakers Vote to Remove Emergency Brake on Carbon Border Levy

EU Parliament Decision and Implications for Carbon Border Levy

By Kate Abnett

Background on the Carbon Border Levy

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to scrap a clause that would let the EU suspend its carbon border levy if it makes imported goods more expensive, setting up a clash with member countries who are in favour of the emergency brake.

The EU's carbon border levy, which came into force on January 1, imposes CO2 emissions fees on imports of steel, fertilisers and other goods to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage over products made in Europe, where industries pay for their CO2 emissions.

Parliament's Proposed Changes

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favour of deleting a clause that would allow the EU to temporarily exempt goods from the levy in future if "serious and unforeseen circumstances" increase the price of those goods. Instead, they proposed using revenue from the border fee to compensate industries if the scheme raises prices.

Next Steps in Negotiations

EU countries and the European Parliament will now negotiate the final rules, which will also extend the border fee to new products like washing machines and car parts.

Member States' Position

EU countries want to keep the option to suspend the carbon fee under certain circumstances, including that the price of the product concerned jumps by more than 50% over six months.

Origins of the Emergency Brake Proposal

The European Commission proposed the emergency brake last year, amid calls from France to suspend the carbon fee on fertilisers to reduce costs for farmers. However, it has proved divisive, with some companies warning this would knock low-carbon investments and hurt domestic industries, which the border levy was supposed to protect from cheaper imports.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)