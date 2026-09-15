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Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Santander Overturns $912M AXA US PPI Indemnity Ruling in UK Appeal

UK Court of Appeal Decision on Santander and AXA PPI Indemnity Dispute

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Santander won its appeal on Tuesday against a London court ruling that had ordered it to pay about £677 million ($912 million) to French insurer AXA for costs arising from the mis-selling of payment protection insurance in the U.S. 

Previous High Court Ruling

London's Court of Appeal overturned a High Court judgment last year, finding that Spain's Santander was not obliged under a 2000 agency agreement to reimburse AXA for costs linked to store-card PPI policies sold before 2005.

AXA and Santander's Involvement

AXA inherited liabilities for the policies through its 2015 acquisition of two Genworth units. Santander acquired GE Capital Bank, which sold the insurance products, in 2009.

Details of the Appeal Court Ruling

Interpretation of the Indemnity Clause

In a ruling delivered by Judge Sara Cockerill, the appeal court said the indemnity clause relied on by AXA covered acts or omissions occurring after the agency agreement took effect on December 1, 2000, and not policies sold beforehand. 

Reversal of Previous Judgment

The ruling reverses the previous judgment that awarded AXA an indemnity of about £677 million including interest, with Santander having said previously that roughly 85% of that amount related to policies sold before the agreement had been signed. 

Dismissal of AXA's Cross-Appeal

The Court of Appeal also dismissed AXA's cross-appeal, seeking to recover some of its PPI compensation costs.

Reactions from the Parties

Santander's Response

Santander welcomed the ruling and said AXA would now have to repay "the substantial majority of the amount" it had paid.

AXA and Genworth's Response

Genworth's President and CEO Tom McInerney said while it was "very disappointed" by the ruling, it would evaluate the company's next steps, including options for further appeals.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7421 pounds) 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The Court of Appeal ruled that Santander was not liable to indemnify AXA for PPI mis‑selling costs tied to policies sold before the December 1, 2000 agency agreement—a reversal of the High Court’s July 2025 judgment (theinsurer.com).
  • AXA inherited the liabilities through its 2015 acquisition of Genworth units; the High Court had held Santander responsible for about £677 million including interest, approximately 85% of which related to pre‑agreement policies (investing.com).
  • The appeal court also dismissed AXA’s cross‑appeal to recover some PPI compensation costs. Santander said AXA must now return the “substantial majority” of the amount it paid; Genworth indicated disappointment and may consider further legal action (theinsurer.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Santander's appeal against AXA?
Santander won its appeal, overturning a London court ruling that ordered it to pay about £677 million to AXA over US payment protection insurance claims.
Why was AXA seeking compensation from Santander?
AXA sought compensation for costs arising from mis-sold payment protection insurance policies in the U.S., linked to store-card PPI policies sold before 2005.
What did the Court of Appeal decide about the indemnity clause?
The Court of Appeal found that the indemnity clause only applied to acts or omissions occurring after the agency agreement took effect on December 1, 2000.
What amount did AXA initially win in the previous court judgment?
AXA was initially awarded about £677 million including interest in the previous UK High Court judgment.
How does the ruling affect AXA and Santander going forward?
AXA must repay the substantial majority of the amount previously awarded, and may consider further appeals, while Santander welcomed the ruling.

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