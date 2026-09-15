GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave their roles, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave their roles, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions Markets

UniCredit Presses for Changes in Commerzbank Leadership During Takeover Bid

UniCredit's Takeover Efforts and Leadership Demands

By Tom Sims and Valentina Za

Leadership Changes Sought by UniCredit

FRANKFURT/MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel wants Bettina Orlopp to leave her job as the CEO of Commerzbank and is opposed to the German government's demand to maintain two supervisory board seats, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the Italian lender moves closer to taking over its German rival.

Chairman Jens Weidmann's Position

UniCredit also wants Commerzbank Chairman Jens Weidmann to leave, two of the people said.

Responses from Involved Parties

UniCredit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and Commerzbank declined to comment.

The German finance ministry declined to comment further after it said on Monday it wants to keep two board seats.

Negotiations and Government Demands

Recent Meeting Between UniCredit and German Officials

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Orcel met on Monday on the Italian bank's takeover plans. Both called the meeting "constructive."

Key Demands from the German Government

Germany has set out a number of demands, including Commerzbank remaining listed on the stock exchange, keeping its base in Frankfurt and continuing to finance German medium-sized companies at home and abroad.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Valentina Za; additional reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit seeks leadership change at Commerzbank: Orcel wants both CEO Orlopp and Chair Weidmann to leave to facilitate integration.
  • The German government insists Commerzbank remains listed in Frankfurt, retains local headquarters, and continues financing German Mittelstand firms.
  • Despite nearly 50% voting rights, UniCredit’s takeover bid faces resistance over lack of premium for shareholders, vague synergy plans, and fears over jobs and independence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does UniCredit want to leave Commerzbank?
UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp and Chairman Jens Weidmann to leave their roles.
What are the German government's demands in the UniCredit-Commerzbank deal?
The German government wants to keep two supervisory board seats, maintain Commerzbank's listing, keep its base in Frankfurt, and continue financing German companies.
Did UniCredit or Commerzbank comment on the leadership changes?
UniCredit did not immediately comment, and Commerzbank declined to comment on the leadership changes.
What did the meeting between Andrea Orcel and German Finance Minister address?
The meeting addressed UniCredit's plans to take over Commerzbank and the German government's demands during the process.
What conditions has the German finance ministry set for the takeover?
The finance ministry demands Commerzbank stays listed, its base remains in Frankfurt, and it keeps supporting German medium-sized businesses.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain upgrades diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Britain upgrades diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Image for Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns

Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns

Image for Poland reinforces protection of border crossings with Ukraine

Poland reinforces protection of border crossings with Ukraine

Image for Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

Image for Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

Image for Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers
UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers
Image for Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest
Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest
Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Image for Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Image for Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter
Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter
Image for Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031
Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031
Image for European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip
European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip
Image for Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling
Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling
Image for UBS could make big savings from Swiss AT1 capital proposal, investors say
UBS could make big savings from Swiss AT1 capital proposal, investors say
Image for Dollar ticks up as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Dollar ticks up as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Image for EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake
EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake
Image for Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs
Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs
View All Finance Posts