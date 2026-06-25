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Bayer shares surge after U.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of company - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer shares surge after U.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Bayer Shares Soar 17% After Supreme Court Roundup Lawsuit Victory

Supreme Court Decision Drives Bayer Stock Surge

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Germany's Bayer surged by the most in 23 years on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the the company concerning lawsuits related its Roundup weedkiller. 

Background on the Roundup Lawsuits

The Supreme Court reined in thousands of lawsuits pursued in the state courts that had accused Bayer of failing to warn users that the active ingredient in Roundup causes cancer, handing a major legal victory to the company.  

Impact on Bayer’s Share Price

At 1419 GMT, shares were up 17.3%, heading for their biggest daily jump since 2003. 

Market and Legal Reactions

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • The Supreme Court’s 7‑2 decision likely blocks thousands of state‑level lawsuits alleging Roundup causes cancer by affirming preemption under federal law (apnews.com).
  • Bayer had previously proposed a $7.25 billion class‑action settlement earlier in February and set aside up to $16 billion for litigation, but the ruling significantly reduces its legal exposure (axios.com).
  • Prior to today’s rally, Bayer’s stock had rebounded about 40% over 2025; the Supreme Court decision provides further momentum and relief from the litigation overhang (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bayer's shares surge?
Bayer's shares surged after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the company's favor regarding lawsuits about its Roundup weedkiller.
How much did Bayer's shares increase after the ruling?
Bayer's shares rose by 17.3%, heading for their biggest daily jump since 2003.
What was the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on the Roundup lawsuits?
The Supreme Court limited thousands of lawsuits accusing Bayer of failing to warn users about cancer risks related to Roundup.
When did Bayer experience its biggest daily share jump prior to this event?
Bayer last experienced a similar share surge in 2003.
Who reported and edited this financial news article?
The article was reported by Samuel Indyk and edited by Amanda Cooper.

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