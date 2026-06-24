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Former Dutch defence minister to lead EU diplomatic service - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former Dutch defence minister to lead EU diplomatic service

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance EU Policy International Relations Defence

EU Names Former Dutch Defence Minister, NATO Envoy to Top Diplomatic Posts

Key Appointments in the European Union Diplomatic Service

Background and Context

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday named a former Dutch defence minister and France’s ambassador to NATO to top posts in the EU diplomatic service as the bloc seeks to strengthen its security.

Details of the Appointments

Kajsa Ollongren Appointed Secretary-General

• Kajsa Ollongren, who served as Dutch defence minister from 2022-2024 and is currently a senior EU human rights official, will become secretary-general, the top civil servant, at the European External Action Service (EEAS) on September 1, Kallas said.

David Cvach to Lead Defence and Security

• Kallas also announced that David Cvach, France's NATO envoy since 2024, will take over as the service's top official for defence and security.

Implications for EU Security and Diplomacy

Focus on European Defence

• The appointments reflect the bloc’s current focus on boosting European defence, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine and U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to reduce Washington’s commitments to NATO.

Strengthening EU-NATO Cooperation

• An EU official said the appointments would strengthen EU cooperation with NATO, whose Secretary General Mark Rutte was Dutch prime minister when Ollongren was defence minister.

Debate Over EU Diplomatic Strategy

Challenges in Crisis Response

• The moves come as the EU debates a possible revamp of its diplomatic efforts amid widespread criticism that its response to crises such as the war in Gaza have been too slow and disjointed, beset by differences between member countries and among EU institutions.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch defence minister from January 10, 2022 to July 2, 2024, and since June 2025 EU Special Representative for Human Rights, will become secretary‑general of the European External Action Service (EEAS) on September 1, strengthening human rights expertise at the top of EU diplomacy. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • David Cvach, appointed France’s Permanent Representative to NATO from August 1, 2024, will be EEAS’s top official for defence and security — a signal of deeper alignment between EU and NATO mechanisms. (legifrance.gouv.fr)
  • These appointments come amid mounting debate over reforming the EU’s diplomatic service: Paris and other capitals are pushing proposals to restructure the EEAS to make EU foreign policy more responsive, especially after critiques of sluggish reaction to crises like Gaza. Kallas has defended the EEAS’s role, and the European Commission has declared it does not support abolishing it. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as secretary-general of the EU diplomatic service?
Kajsa Ollongren, former Dutch defence minister, will become secretary-general of the European External Action Service on September 1.
What role will David Cvach hold within the EU diplomatic service?
David Cvach, France's ambassador to NATO, will become the EU diplomatic service's top official for defence and security.
Why is the EU focusing on strengthening its diplomatic and defence roles?
The EU is boosting defence in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and shifting U.S. commitments to NATO.
How will the new appointments affect EU cooperation with NATO?
The appointments are expected to strengthen EU cooperation with NATO, aligning more closely on defence and security.
What challenges is the EU facing in its diplomatic response to global crises?
The EU has faced criticism for slow, disjointed diplomatic responses to crises such as the war in Gaza due to internal divisions.

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