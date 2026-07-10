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One million women lose aid access due to funding cuts, UN Women says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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One million women lose aid access due to funding cuts, UN Women says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance humanitarian aid Women's Rights Global Donor Funding

Over One Million Women and Girls Lose Humanitarian Aid Due to Global Funding Cuts

Impact of Global Aid Reductions on Women’s Organizations

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Report Reveals Widespread Loss of Support

GENEVA, July 10 (Reuters) - At least one million women and girls have lost access to life-saving support within the last year due to global donor aid cuts, a new United Nations report on Friday found.

Women’s Organizations Struggle Amid Increased Demand

Nearly nine in 10 women’s organisations can no longer meet the needs on the ground despite a large increase in demand since January last year, following the steepest drop in aid funding on record, the U.N. Women report found.

Major Donors Reduce Aid Budgets

The Trump administration slashed billions of dollars in foreign assistance this year, while other major international donors have also reduced aid budgets due to fiscal pressures and increased defence spending. The U.S. had previously been the world's largest aid donor.

Scale of Humanitarian Need and Organizational Risk

Some 120 million women and girls require humanitarian assistance and protection worldwide. However, 40% of the 855 women's organisations surveyed in countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Haiti are at risk of shutting down temporarily or permanently within the next year due to a shortage of funds, the report found.

The majority of organisations surveyed said they can no longer meet current levels of need, with 60% saying they are reaching fewer women and girls than they did before January 2025, despite a surge in demand for their services.

Critical Gaps in Humanitarian Coverage

The reduction is creating critical gaps in humanitarian coverage, the report said, as these organizations are sometimes the only actors able to reach women and girls in need. 

“Every dollar withdrawn from women’s organizations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school, and communities struggling to survive," said Sofia Calltorp, U.N. Women Chief of Humanitarian Action.

Staffing and Service Reductions

Sixty-five percent of women-led organizations say their staff are working without pay to keep services running, while half have introduced waiting lists or are having to turn away women and girls. More than three-quarters say they've cut staff roles. 

Reduction in Protection and Gender-Based Services

As cases of conflict-related sexual violence doubled last year, 62% of organisations say that safe spaces are no longer available or have been reduced due to cuts, and there has also been a reduction in gender-based violence case management services.

Broader Gender Backlash and Program Suspensions

U.N. Women said the financing cuts were part of a broader gender backlash, with one-fifth of organizations suspending work advancing women’s leadership and gender equality.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 1 million women and girls lost access to life‑saving support in the past year following the steepest drop in donor aid funding on record (UN Women) (unwomen.org).
  • Almost 90 % of surveyed women’s organisations are unable to meet demand, with 40 % at risk of closure and 60 % reaching fewer beneficiaries than before January 2025 (unwomen.org).
  • The funding cuts come amid broader humanitarian shortfalls: women’s rights groups receive less than 1 % of aid, and gender‑based violence services, safe spaces and staff are being drastically curtailed (knowledge.unwomen.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many women and girls have lost access to aid due to funding cuts?
At least one million women and girls lost access to life-saving support in the last year, according to a UN Women report.
Which countries are most affected by the reduction in aid?
Countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Haiti are among those most affected.
What percentage of women's organisations are at risk of shutting down?
40% of the 855 surveyed women's organisations face the risk of temporary or permanent shutdown due to lack of funds.
What impact have the funding cuts had on services for women and girls?
Organisations have reduced staff, introduced waiting lists, cut safe spaces and case management services, and are reaching fewer women and girls.
Why have donor countries reduced aid funding?
Donor countries reduced aid due to fiscal pressures and increased defence spending, with the US slashing billions in foreign assistance.

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