UN: Russian Strikes in June Led to Highest Ukraine Civilian Casualties Since 2022

UN Reports Surge in Civilian Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Russian strikes killed at least 265 civilians in Ukraine and injured 1,816 in June, the highest combined casualty count since the first months after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, a top U.N. official told the Security Council on Thursday.

Escalating Civilian Impact in Recent Months

U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the number of civilians killed and injured in Ukraine in May had been the highest since April 2022, but data from the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) pointed to an even higher toll in June, and possibly July.

Final data for June will be released in late July, a U.N. spokesperson said.

Continuing Attacks and Urban Targeting

"This concerning trend is seemingly continuing into July," DiCarlo said, citing three massive waves of Russian aerial strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities this past week alone, many targeting urban centers with large civilian populations.

"Any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a clear violation of international humanitarian law and must stop immediately," she said.

Overall Civilian Toll Since Invasion

In total, DiCarlo said OHCHR had verified that at least 16,402 civilians, including 802 children, had been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and 48,428 had been injured, including 2,948 children. The actual figures were likely higher.

Civilians living in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation and inside Russia were also being killed, she said.

Casualties Inside Russia and Data Verification

Russian authorities have reported that 250 civilians were killed and 1,596 were injured inside Russia in the first six months of 2026, but the U.N. was not in a position to verify the reports, DiCarlo said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nia Williams)