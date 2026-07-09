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UK's likely next PM, Andy Burnham, says he wants to put more pressure on Israel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's likely next PM, Andy Burnham, says he wants to put more pressure on Israel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Politics International Relations UK News Middle East Sanctions

Andy Burnham to Increase Pressure on Israel as Potential UK Prime Minister

Burnham's Stance on UK Policy Toward Israel and Gaza

Burnham's Critique of Current Government Actions

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, who is expected to be named as Britain's new prime minister later this month, wants to exert more pressure on the Israeli government over its actions in Gaza, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Burnham was critical of how current Prime Minister Keir Starmer had initially reacted to Israel's military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, which came after an attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen.

Calls for Increased Pressure and Policy Changes

"We’ve got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government ... Yes, we have taken some important steps ... But let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach," he said.

Starmer's Response and Government Actions

Starmer initially resisted calls from within his party, including from Burnham who was a regional mayor at the time, to demand a ceasefire, instead backing a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

He later called for a ceasefire and has since criticised the Israeli government's conduct in Gaza. His government has imposed sanctions against far-right Israeli cabinet ministers and formally recognised a Palestinian state.

Ongoing Conflict and UK Policy Implications

Although a ceasefire last year brought the two-year war to an end, Israel's military has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza during the wider regional conflict involving Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, citing threats or fire from Hamas.

Future Measures and Sanctions Proposed by Burnham

"We need to do more, which includes looking at further sanctions, both on those involved in the violence in Gaza but also looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements,” Burnham said.

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham is likely to be confirmed as UK prime minister by mid‑July, following Starmer’s resignation and a short leadership process. (apnews.com)
  • Burnham has expressed regret that the UK was too slow to call for a Gaza ceasefire and now wants to escalate pressure on Israel via further sanctions and trade restrictions. (apnews.com)
  • Under Starmer, the UK had already recognized a Palestinian state and imposed sanctions on two far‑right Israeli ministers; Burnham aims to build on that foundation with tougher measures targeting settlement trade. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What position is Andy Burnham expected to hold?
Andy Burnham is expected to be named Britain's new prime minister later this month.
What changes does Andy Burnham propose regarding Israel?
Burnham wants to exert more pressure on the Israeli government over its actions in Gaza, including considering further sanctions and banning trade in goods with illegal settlements.
How did current Prime Minister Keir Starmer respond to the Gaza conflict?
Keir Starmer initially resisted calls for a ceasefire and supported a humanitarian pause before later calling for a ceasefire and criticizing the Israeli government's conduct.
What actions has the UK government taken against Israeli officials?
The UK government has imposed sanctions against far-right Israeli cabinet ministers and formally recognized a Palestinian state.

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