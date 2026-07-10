GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
K+S revenue report highlights Q2 revenue miss and sales volume drop - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating K+S's Q2 financial report, showing a decline in revenue and sales volume due to logistical challenges. Relevant to banking and finance news.
Finance

IEA's Russian oil output forecasts cut after Ukraine attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Oil Markets Russia Energy Commodities

IEA Cuts Russian Oil Production Outlook After Ukraine Drone Strikes

IEA Revises Russian Oil Production Forecast Amid Ongoing Conflict

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency has downgraded its projections on Russian oil production because of Ukrainian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, the agency said on Friday.

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has stepped up the drone strikes on energy facilities including oil refineries in recent months, seeking to stifle Moscow's war efforts.

IEA's Updated Supply Outlook

"Continued strikes on refineries, storage facilities and transport infrastructure underpin a weaker production outlook and we have accordingly cut our Russian supply outlook for this year and next, by 85,000 barrels per day and 150,000 bpd respectively, to average 8.8 million bpd over the forecast period," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly outlook.

Production Projections and OPEC+ Quotas

The IEA expects oil output from Russia, the world's third-largest producer, to reach 8.9 million bpd this year and 8.8 million bpd in 2027, down from 9.2 million bpd in 2025. The outlook was downgraded for this year and next by 85,000 bpd and 150,000 bpd respectively.

Russia's June crude production increased by 120,000 bpd from May to 8.86 million bpd, the agency said, 900,000 bpd below the quota set by the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

Trends in Russian Oil Exports

The attacks on refineries have also led to an increase in Russian crude oil exports in recent months. Industry sources have said that shipments from Russia's western ports hit a record high in June and are expected to maintain that level in July.

Exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, along with the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, reached nearly 3 million bpd in June, the sources' data showed.

Export Figures and Domestic Policy Changes

The IEA put Russia's total crude oil exports in June at 5.8 million bpd, up by 620,000 bpd from May. Oil products exports declined last month by 230,000 bpd from May to 1.91 million bpd.

Russia introduced a diesel export ban this week, in addition to restrictions on overseas sales of gasoline and jet fuel, to tackle domestic fuel shortages.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Continued Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries and ports have led to a downgrade in Russia’s oil output forecast—by 85,000 bpd for 2026 and 150,000 bpd for 2027.
  • Despite production setbacks, Russia’s crude exports surged as UKraine’s attacks freed up volumes for export—June exports from Primorsk, Ust‑Luga and Novorossiysk reached nearly 3 million bpd.
  • Ukraine’s intensified targeting—doubling refinery strikes year‑to‑date and hitting assets far inland—has contributed both to weakening Russia’s refining capacity and triggering a domestic fuel crisis in Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What impact did the attacks have on Russian oil exports?
Despite lower production, Russian crude exports increased, reaching 5.8 million bpd in June, up by 620,000 bpd from May.
What actions has Russia taken to address domestic fuel shortages?
Russia introduced a diesel export ban, alongside restrictions on gasoline and jet fuel, to tackle domestic fuel shortages.
How does Russia's oil output compare to its OPEC+ quota?
Russia's June crude production was 900,000 bpd below the OPEC+ quota set for the country.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps

Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps

Image for Audi half-year deliveries fall on China competition, US tariffs

Audi half-year deliveries fall on China competition, US tariffs

Image for BMW deliveries slide in Q2, as sales in China drop nearly a third

BMW deliveries slide in Q2, as sales in China drop nearly a third

Image for Portugal launches reform to liberalise rental market, speed evictions

Portugal launches reform to liberalise rental market, speed evictions

Image for British police investigate donations to Farage's Reform party

British police investigate donations to Farage's Reform party

Image for One million women lose aid access due to funding cuts, UN Women says

One million women lose aid access due to funding cuts, UN Women says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ECB is back to square one as US-Iran war resumes
ECB is back to square one as US-Iran war resumes
Image for UK homebuilder MJ Gleeson flags uncertain outlook amid geopolitical, policy risks
UK homebuilder MJ Gleeson flags uncertain outlook amid geopolitical, policy risks
Image for UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps
UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps
Image for Russia evades Ukraine electrical substation defences with small, unjammable drones
Russia evades Ukraine electrical substation defences with small, unjammable drones
Image for Analysis-Missile test showcases sensitive Chinese submarine capabilities key to nuclear deterrent
Analysis-Missile test showcases sensitive Chinese submarine capabilities key to nuclear deterrent
Image for Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit
Bayer gets €3 billion in Apollo deal for contraceptives unit
Image for Volkswagen rescue plan 'short on specifics' after tense stakeholder talks
Volkswagen rescue plan 'short on specifics' after tense stakeholder talks
Image for Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid
Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid
Image for Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks
Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks
Image for UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion
UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion
Image for EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data
EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data
Image for Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race
Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race
View All Finance Posts