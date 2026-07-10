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British police investigate donations to Farage's Reform party - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British police investigate donations to Farage's Reform party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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British Police Examine £500,000 Donations to Farage’s Reform UK Party

Investigation Into Reform UK Party Donations

Overview of the Police Investigation

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British police are investigating at least £500,000 ($671,300) in donations to Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party that were made by the mother of a close political ally convicted of wire fraud, the Times newspaper reported.

Police said in a statement they were investigating potential offences under laws governing donations to political parties, which could include concealment of the source of funding or giving false information to the treasurer of a party.

Details of the Investigation

"An investigation was launched in February 2025 after a referral was made to the Metropolitan Police by the Electoral Commission relating to donations made to a political party ahead of the 2024 UK General Election," a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Two people have been questioned but no arrests have been made, police added, without confirming the names of those involved in the donations under investigation.

Farage’s Response and Related Allegations

Farage has been facing questions for weeks about his party's funds and his financial affairs, including undisclosed gifts from a cryptocurrency billionaire investor and Cottrell, who was convicted of fraud in the United States.

Farage has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he received the donation from the crypto investor before announcing his candidacy in the 2024 election, and therefore did not need to declare it.

Individuals Involved

The Times said the police investigation was looking at payments made by Fiona Cottrell, the mother of George Cottrell, to Reform before the 2024 election.

Background on George Cottrell

Cottrell, a long-standing political ally, went to prison in the U.S. in 2017 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and now works in cryptocurrency.

Political Implications

Farage, a campaigner for Brexit, abruptly announced earlier this week that he would resign his parliamentary seat and run there again, seeking a vote of confidence from voters to answer criticism about his finances.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Metropolitan Police launched the probe in February 2025 following an Electoral Commission referral regarding pre‑2024 election donations
  • The inquiry centers on whether laws were breached by concealing the true source or providing false information to the party’s treasurer
  • Separately, Farage also faces scrutiny over undeclared benefits and a £5 million gift from crypto‑investor Christopher Harborne

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are police investigating donations to Reform UK party?
Police are investigating potential offences in £500,000 of donations to Reform UK, including concealment of funding sources and providing false information.
Who is Fiona Cottrell and what is her connection to the donations?
Fiona Cottrell is the mother of George Cottrell, a close ally of Farage convicted of wire fraud, and allegedly made the donations in question.
Has Nigel Farage commented on the donation investigation?
Farage has denied wrongdoing, stating the crypto investor's donation was made before his candidacy and did not require declaration.
What actions have police taken so far in the investigation?
Police have questioned two people but not made any arrests, and have not publicly named the individuals under investigation.
What triggered the police investigation into Reform UK’s funding?
The Electoral Commission referred the case to the Metropolitan Police in February 2025 regarding donations ahead of the 2024 General Election.

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