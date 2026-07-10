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Bayeux Tapestry arrives in London ahead of sell-out show - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayeux Tapestry arrives in London ahead of sell-out show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Bayeux Tapestry Arrives in London Ahead of Sell-Out British Museum Exhibition

Historic Arrival and Exhibition Details

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Bayeux Tapestry has arrived in Britain for the first time in nearly 1,000 years ahead of a sell-out exhibition at the British Museum this year, travelling under police escort during a meticulously choreographed journey from France.

Significance of the Bayeux Tapestry

The 70-metre-long (229-foot) tapestry, depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England, is believed to have been made by English embroiderers. Its return home has so far netted the museum nearly 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in sales, in what would be the museum's best-selling show.

British Museum Director’s Statement

"Watching the Tapestry arrive at the Museum is a moment I will never forget and I look forward to seeing the exhibition take shape over the coming weeks and welcoming the first visitors through our doors this September," Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, said in a statement.

Exhibition Opening Date

The exhibition opens on September 10.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The Tapestry’s secret 350‑mile, police‑escorted journey from France to the British Museum underscores the extraordinary care taken to protect this fragile 11th‑century artefact (apnews.com).
  • The exhibition opens 10 September 2026 and runs until July 2027 in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery, marking the first time the tapestry has returned to the UK since its creation almost 1,000 years ago (gov.uk).
  • High demand is evident—ticket sales have already brought in nearly £2.5 million (~$3.3 million), and over 55,000 people joined the online queue on launch day, underscoring the exhibition’s anticipated record‑breaking popularity (itv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition open at the British Museum?
The Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opens on September 10 at the British Museum in London.
How much has the British Museum generated in sales from the exhibition?
The exhibition has so far netted nearly 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in sales for the British Museum.
Where did the Bayeux Tapestry travel from before arriving in London?
The Bayeux Tapestry traveled from France to the British Museum in London.
How long is the Bayeux Tapestry?
The Bayeux Tapestry is 70 metres (229 feet) long.
Who is believed to have made the Bayeux Tapestry?
The Bayeux Tapestry is believed to have been made by English embroiderers.

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