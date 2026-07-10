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Wildfires in southern Spain kill 12, emergency agency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires in southern Spain kill 12, emergency agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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headlines Spain Disaster Wildfire Emergency

Wildfire in Southern Spain Kills 12, Largest Tragedy in Region’s History

Deadly Wildfire Ravages Almeria, Andalucía

Firefighting Efforts and Official Response

July 10 (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed in a wildfire in Almeria in southern Spain, with 150 firefighters working to put out the blaze, the Emergency Agency of Andalucía said early on Friday. 

Government Statements on the Tragedy

Minister of the Presidency, Health, and Emergencies Antonio Sanz called the fire "the most devastating fire to date in our region" and described the situation as an "unprecedented tragedy". 

Initial Reports and Regional Condolences

Earlier, there were reports of six deaths from the wildfire. 

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the six people who lost their lives in the Los Gallardos and the affection from all of us to the municipalities affected by the fire," Juanma Moreno, the leader of Spain's southern Andalusia region wrote in a post on X. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • The wildfire struck near Los Gallardos, Almería, causing at least 12 confirmed deaths and prompting a large-scale emergency response with approximately 150 firefighters deployed (elpais.com).
  • Andalusia’s Minister Antonio Sanz called the event an “unprecedented tragedy” and “the most devastating fire to date in our region,” highlighting the severity of the incident (elpais.com).
  • Initial reports had indicated only six deaths, a figure later updated, emphasizing the fluid nature of information during high-impact emergencies (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Almeria wildfire?
Twelve people were killed in the wildfire in Almeria, southern Spain, according to the Emergency Agency of Andalucía.
Who is coordinating the emergency response to the wildfire?
Antonio Sanz, the Minister of the Presidency, Health, and Emergencies, is coordinating the emergency response.
How many firefighters are battling the blaze in southern Spain?
150 firefighters are working to put out the blaze in Almeria, southern Spain.
Which region of Spain has been most affected by the recent wildfire?
Andalusia, particularly the Almeria region, has been most affected by the wildfire.
Who expressed condolences to the victims’ families of the Almeria wildfire?
Juanma Moreno, leader of Andalusia, expressed condolences on the social platform X.

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