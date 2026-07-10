Wildfire in Southern Spain Kills 12, Largest Tragedy in Region’s History

Deadly Wildfire Ravages Almeria, Andalucía

Firefighting Efforts and Official Response

July 10 (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed in a wildfire in Almeria in southern Spain, with 150 firefighters working to put out the blaze, the Emergency Agency of Andalucía said early on Friday.

Government Statements on the Tragedy

Minister of the Presidency, Health, and Emergencies Antonio Sanz called the fire "the most devastating fire to date in our region" and described the situation as an "unprecedented tragedy".

Initial Reports and Regional Condolences

Earlier, there were reports of six deaths from the wildfire.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the six people who lost their lives in the Los Gallardos and the affection from all of us to the municipalities affected by the fire," Juanma Moreno, the leader of Spain's southern Andalusia region wrote in a post on X.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)