England Defender Jarell Quansah Gets Two-Match Ban After World Cup Red Card

Jarell Quansah's Suspension and Its Impact on England's World Cup Campaign

Details of the Red Card Incident

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 9 (Reuters) - England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

England's Response and FIFA's Role

Consideration of an Appeal

England had been weighing a possible appeal after FIFA overturned a one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

Implications of the Two-Match Ban

However, the two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

Impact on England's Defensive Line

Manager Thomas Tuchel's Challenges

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)