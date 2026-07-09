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Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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England Defender Jarell Quansah Gets Two-Match Ban After World Cup Red Card

Jarell Quansah's Suspension and Its Impact on England's World Cup Campaign

Details of the Red Card Incident

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 9 (Reuters) - England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

England's Response and FIFA's Role

Consideration of an Appeal

England had been weighing a possible appeal after FIFA overturned a one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

Implications of the Two-Match Ban

However, the two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

Impact on England's Defensive Line

Manager Thomas Tuchel's Challenges

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Quansah’s red card was upheld by FIFA, resulting in a two‑match ban with no appeal success (as.com).
  • The suspension compounds England’s defensive crisis, with Quansah already recovering from an ankle injury and other options thin on the ground (skysports.com).
  • Tuchel now faces selecting right‑side defenders like Djed Spence or Ezri Konsa for the remainder of the tournament amid limited depth (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Jarell Quansah suspended for two matches?
Quansah received a two-match suspension after a video review confirmed he committed a sliding studs-up tackle against Mexico.
Which matches will Quansah miss due to his suspension?
Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway and a potential semi-final if England advances.
Can Quansah play in the World Cup final if England reaches it?
Yes, Quansah would be available for selection if England advances to the World Cup final.
How does Quansah's absence impact the England squad?
His suspension leaves England's manager Thomas Tuchel with fewer defensive options in the tournament's latter stages.
Did England consider appealing the suspension?
England considered an appeal, especially after FIFA overturned another player's suspension earlier, but the two-match ban stands.

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