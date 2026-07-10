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Three arrested over firebombings of homes linked to Greek ruling party - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Three arrested over firebombings of homes linked to Greek ruling party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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headlines Politics Crime Greece security

Arrests Made After Deadly Firebomb Attacks on Greek Ruling Party Homes

Details of the Firebomb Attacks and Arrests

Overview of the Incident

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s counter-terrorism police arrested three people on Friday over a string of firebombings at homes of people linked with the governing party which killed a woman last week, its citizens' protection ministry said. 

Casualties and Injuries

The 72-year-old mother of one of the ruling party's parliamentary candidates died of burns and four people were injured in one of three firebomb attacks in the northern city of Thessaloniki earlier this month.

Details of the Attacks

The unknown assailants left gas canisters that had been set on fire outside the three buildings. The first two attacks led to blasts that caused only material damage, while the third wounded five people, including the woman who later died at a hospital.     

Police Investigation and Suspects

Police have linked the suspects arrested on Friday with the third attack. They gave no further details. 

Targets and Political Context

Two of the targeted buildings included apartments housing figures of the ruling New Democracy, while the third was owned by a local politician from the party.

Background on Political Violence in Greece

Greece has a decades-long history of bomb and arson attacks on politicians, although in recent years such incidents have tended to cause only material damage.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Ivana Sekularac, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Three suspects—two in Thessaloniki (29‑year‑old man) and Crete (26‑year‑old woman) plus an accomplice—were arrested in connection with the deadly attack (apnews.com).
  • The attacks deployed improvised gas‑canister incendiary devices against homes of New Democracy figures, killing Vagia Nestora (mother of candidate Afroditi Nestora) and injuring five others (en.rua.gr).
  • Authorities treated the incidents as terror‑linked, citing political motive and coordination; similar political violence in Greece historically involved small far‑left or anarchist groups (neoskosmos.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the firebombings linked to Greece’s ruling party?
Greece's counter-terrorism police arrested three people over firebomb attacks at homes linked to the ruling party.
What happened during the firebomb attacks in Thessaloniki?
Three homes linked to ruling party figures were targeted with firebombs, causing one death and several injuries.
Who was the victim in the fatal firebomb attack?
A 72-year-old woman, mother of a parliamentary candidate from the ruling party, died from burns inflicted in the attack.
What was used to carry out the firebomb attacks?
Unknown assailants used gas canisters set on fire outside three buildings in Thessaloniki.

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