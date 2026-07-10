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Exclusive-Bangladesh's Hasina plans December return with party colleagues to surrender - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Bangladesh's Hasina plans December return with party colleagues to surrender

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Sheikh Hasina to Return to Bangladesh in December with Awami League Leaders

Sheikh Hasina’s Planned Return from Exile and Its Political Implications

By Krishna N. Das

Background and Exile

NEW DELHI, July 10 (Reuters) - Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, facing a death sentence back home where her party is banned, told Reuters she and senior party colleagues plan to return from exile in India around December and surrender.

The South Asian nation's longest-serving leader said she and members of her Awami League aim to return voluntarily to the country they fled two years ago and present themselves in court, testing Bangladesh's handling of its most prominent political opponent.

Risks and Determination

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Hasina, 78, said in the nearly hour-long telephone interview late on Thursday and into Friday.

"Still, I have to go," she said. "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed."

Bangladesh-India Relations and Extradition Requests

Strained Ties and Legal Proceedings

BANGLADESH-INDIA TIES STRAINED BY EXILE

Hasina fled Bangladesh in 2024 after protests ended her 20 years as prime minister across multiple terms. The country's war-crimes court sentenced her in November to death in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising. She has denied the charges from exile.

A return could sharpen political divisions in the garment-export powerhouse as the government in Dhaka seeks to restore stability after two years of upheaval. On the other hand, it could improve strained ties with India, which deteriorated sharply after New Delhi gave her refuge.

Bangladesh has repeatedly urged India to extradite her.

Awami League Leaders and Government Response

Hasina, who has fielded written questions from news outlets but not previously given an interview during her exile, said she has not consulted with any foreign government on whether or when to return.

This is the first time she has set out a timetable for her return, said she plans to surrender or said other exiled Awami League leaders would do so. Among them, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also faces a death sentence. Reuters could not contact the other party members or establish where they were.

The authorities in Dhaka "want to take me back, they are repeatedly sending letters to India seeking to have me sent back", she said. "I will go myself."

Spokespeople for the Bangladesh government did not respond to requests for comment on Hasina's remarks.

India's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. In April, the ministry said it was examining Bangladesh's request to extradite her and that it wanted to "engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties".

Sheikh Hasina’s Political Legacy and Controversies

From Democracy Champion to Accused Autocrat

ONETIME DEMOCRACY CHAMPION ACCUSED OF CRUSHING DISSENT

Hasina was a dominant figure in Bangladesh for half a century after being thrust into the spotlight by the assassination of her father, an independence leader, and much of her family in a military coup.

She fought for democracy early on and was credited with turning around the economy of the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million, but her long rule generated accusations that her government had crushed dissent and dismantled democratic checks and balances — allegations she denies.

The crackdown that led to her downfall killed as many as 1,400 people, according to a U.N. report.

Impact on Awami League Members

"Cases have been filed against almost all of our leaders and workers, and many of them are in hiding," Hasina told Reuters from her exile home in Delhi. "So I said that this time I am returning home, and one day, all of you should come. All together, we will all surrender in court."

She declined to give a date for her return or say exactly when she would surrender or to what court.

"I believe in justice and I feel that once proceedings start, it will be clear to the people how farcical the court is — and that I want to prove it."

Future Prospects and Hasina’s Message to the People

Challenges Facing the Awami League

'LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE,' HASINA SAYS

Many Awami League workers have faced arrest, legal cases and physical attacks since her government was toppled, according to media reports and government officials.

Hasina said she had not been in touch with Dhaka over her plans to return. "Democracy, voting rights, the political rights of the Awami League and justice are not subjects for secret talks."

She said she was not worried about jail time, noting that she had been arrested several times before.

Historical Context and Political Resilience

After returning from exile in 1981 following her father's assassination, she was detained repeatedly during campaigns against military rule. She was jailed again in 2007 by a military-backed caretaker government on corruption charges before being freed and winning elections in 2008.

Leading her to flee this time, she said, were threats on her life as crowds advanced towards her residence.

"When a government works for a long time, mistakes can happen — no government is above error," she said. "But the right to judge the good and bad, the right and wrong of a government belongs to the people. I leave that judgment to the people."

Efforts to Reorganise the Party

Hasina said she has held online meetings covering 125 of Bangladesh's 300 parliamentary constituencies as part of efforts to reorganise the Awami League.

"They may have convicted me, and I may not be able to contest elections," she said. "But why should they suspend the Awami League? If we have done badly, let the people decide."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Hasina, sentenced to death in November 2025 for crimes against humanity, plans to return voluntarily in December to test Bangladesh’s justice and political stability (Reuters)
  • Her voluntary surrender underscores the continued repression of Awami League supporters amid a ban on the party and politically motivated prosecutions (HRW, Amnesty International)
  • Her return could further polarise domestic politics and affect strained Bangladesh–India ties, as Dhaka seeks her extradition while New Delhi examines the request (Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sheikh Hasina go into exile?
Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh in 2024 after protests ended her 20 years as prime minister and was sentenced to death in absentia for alleged war crimes.
When does Sheikh Hasina plan to return to Bangladesh?
Sheikh Hasina stated she and senior Awami League colleagues plan to return to Bangladesh around December.
What risks does Sheikh Hasina face upon her return?
Hasina faces possible arrest or worse, including the death sentence imposed in her absence; she aims to surrender to authorities in Bangladesh.
How have relations between Bangladesh and India been affected?
Relations worsened after India gave Hasina refuge and Bangladesh pressed for her extradition. Her return could improve ties.
Who else among the Awami League faces legal action?
Other senior Awami League leaders, including former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, also face death sentences and legal action.

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