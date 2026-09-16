EU to Propose Emergency Migrant Protection Framework for Border Security

European Commission's Plan for Emergency Migrant Inflows

Announcement of the Emergency Framework

STRASBOURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose an emergency framework to prevent sudden massive inflows of migrants, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Purpose and Scope of the Framework

The framework is meant to offer protection in strictly defined situations against "engineered and weaponised" mass movements of migrants, von der Leyen said in her state of the union speech in Strasbourg.

Lessons from Recent Events

"The events of this summer show that our tools need to evolve, especially for emergency situations. Europe needs the means to protect its borders at all times," von der Leyen said.

Commitment to Values and Border Security

"We will always comply with our values and fundamental rights. But we will never compromise on protecting our borders."

Activation and Flexibility of the Response Framework

The new European Emergency Response Framework would be activated only under a strictly defined set of criteria and would allow "time-limited and strictly defined flexibility in standard procedures" in exceptional circumstances, she said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amina Ismail and Bart Meijer, Yves Herman, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)