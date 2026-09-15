Heathrow Expansion Challenged by UK Climate Targets, Advisers Say

Climate Change Committee Raises Concerns Over Heathrow Expansion

By Susanna Twidale

Government Support and Economic Arguments

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain cannot expand London's Heathrow Airport and still meet its climate targets unless airlines are required to take full responsibility for their emissions, the country's climate advisers said on Wednesday.

Britain's Labour government last year backed a third runway at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports, arguing the project would support economic growth.

Climate Change Committee's Findings

No Credible Pathway Under Current Policies

Advice published on Wednesday by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), at the government's request, concluded there is no credible pathway under current policies for Heathrow to expand while Britain still meets its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"The government cannot expand Heathrow Airport without requiring the aviation industry to clean up its emissions," CCC Chair Nigel Topping said during a briefing with journalists.

Recommendations for the Aviation Industry

The committee said the government should introduce legislation requiring the industry to address all of its emissions by 2050, either by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or through engineered carbon-removal credits.

The Role and Limitations of SAF

Airlines agreed in 2021 to target net-zero emissions by 2050, relying mainly on a gradual shift to SAF. However, SAF accounts for less than 1% of global aviation fuel use and costs several times more than conventional jet fuel.

Engineered Carbon Removals

Some airlines have also invested in engineered carbon removals such as direct air capture, which removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but fewer than 2 million metric tons of removals have been generated globally so far.

Calls for Strategic Planning

The committee called on the government to produce a 25-year strategy for net-zero aviation, phase in the full cost of decarbonisation for airlines and prepare contingency plans in case key technologies fail to scale up as expected.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)