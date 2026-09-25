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Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Russia and Iran Stress Diplomacy as Only Solution to Iran Conflict Tensions

Main Diplomatic Developments in the Iran Conflict

High-Level Diplomatic Meetings

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart met on Thursday and Moscow said both agreed that only a diplomatic settlement could end tension in the Middle East sparked by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Discussions at the UN General Assembly

"Current regional and international issues were discussed with emphasis on the situation around Iran," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araqchi met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"It was stressed that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis provoked by the illegal actions of the United States and Israel."

Strategic Cooperation and Military Ties

Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed a strategic cooperation partnership in 2025 which provides for a deepening of bilateral ties and closer defence cooperation, but includes no mutual defence clause.

Military Know-How and Equipment Exchange

Each side has provided the other with military know-how and equipment.

Statements from Iranian Leadership

Iran's Response to Russian Support

Pezeshkian thanked Vladimir Putin earlier this month for Moscow's position on the Iran war and said together, Moscow and Tehran can resist what he called US "unilateralism".

Prospects for Ending the Iran Conflict

Pezeshkian said in an interview published on Thursday that it was up to the US to choose when the Iran war would end, when asked if the conflict could end by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Lavrov and Araghchi stressed diplomacy as the sole path to resolving Middle East tensions sparked by U.S.‑Israeli actions around Iran.
  • Moscow and Tehran signed a 20‑year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty on January 17, 2025, deepening defense, political, and economic cooperation without committing to mutual defense.
  • Russia has provided military‑technical assistance—including intelligence and equipment—to Iran amid the US‑Israeli conflict, while stopping short of direct military intervention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia and Iran agree on regarding the Iran conflict?
Russia and Iran agreed that only a diplomatic solution could resolve the conflict around Iran and ease tensions in the Middle East.
Where did the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers meet?
The foreign ministers met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
What did the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasize in its statement?
It emphasized that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis caused by US and Israeli actions.
Has Russia and Iran signed any strategic agreements recently?
Yes, Russian President Putin and Iran's President Pezeshkian signed a strategic cooperation partnership in 2025, deepening bilateral ties and defense cooperation.
Who did Pezeshkian thank for Moscow's stance on the Iran conflict?
Pezeshkian thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's position regarding the Iran war.

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