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EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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EU to Disburse €3.3 Billion to Ukraine for Missiles and Drones Procurement

European Union Financial Support for Ukraine

Announcement of the Disbursement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union will disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine on Friday to procure missiles and drones.

Details from Ursula von der Leyen

"I just had a phone call with President Zelenskiy. Tomorrow (Friday) we will disburse €3.3 billion for missiles and drones in Ukraine," von der Leyen said on X.

Response from President Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the new disbursement. He described his conversation with von der Leyen as "very productive," and said discussions focused on "vital steps for the resilience of our defence" including issues of financing.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Chris Reese, Will Dunham and Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • This €3.3 billion tranche is allocated under the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, which dedicates €60 billion to defence procurement and €30 billion to budget support (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • The loan is a key component of the EU’s broader Ukraine assistance push, which includes up to €45 billion earmarked for 2026—including €28.3 billion for defence industrial capacities—and prior disbursements like €3.9 billion on 30 June for drone procurement (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • EU support to Ukraine spans over €221 billion since the war began, covering military aid, macro-financial assistance, humanitarian aid, reconstruction funding, and proceeds from frozen Russian assets (commission.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding is the EU providing to Ukraine?
The European Union is disbursing €3.3 billion to Ukraine for the procurement of missiles and drones.
When will the EU disburse funds to Ukraine?
The funds will be disbursed to Ukraine on Friday, according to President von der Leyen.
What will the EU funding for Ukraine be used for?
The funds are designated for the purchase of missiles and drones to support Ukraine's defence.
Who announced the EU disbursement to Ukraine?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the disbursement.
What did President Zelenskiy say about the EU funding?
President Zelenskiy described his conversation with von der Leyen as very productive but did not specifically mention the new funding.

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