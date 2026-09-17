EU to Disburse €3.3 Billion to Ukraine for Missiles and Drones Procurement

European Union Financial Support for Ukraine

Announcement of the Disbursement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union will disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine on Friday to procure missiles and drones.

Details from Ursula von der Leyen

"I just had a phone call with President Zelenskiy. Tomorrow (Friday) we will disburse €3.3 billion for missiles and drones in Ukraine," von der Leyen said on X.

Response from President Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the new disbursement. He described his conversation with von der Leyen as "very productive," and said discussions focused on "vital steps for the resilience of our defence" including issues of financing.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Chris Reese, Will Dunham and Ron Popeski)