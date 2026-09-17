GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Diana revelations and Harry return give King Charles a testing week - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Diana revelations and Harry return give King Charles a testing week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Royal Family headlines UK News

King Charles Faces New Diana Allegations and Prince Harry’s Public Return

Royal Family Turmoil: Allegations, Public Reactions, and Future Challenges

By Kate Holton

King Charles and the Diana Allegations

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles is facing a trying few days, from screaming headlines raking over reportedly cruel comments about his late ex-wife Diana to his errant son Harry re-entering public life at an event in London.

Britain's monarch was hosting some of the world's biggest names in artificial intelligence in Scotland on Thursday, urging them to find a way forward that would protect humanity.

But nearly all Britain's newspapers splashed their front pages with details from a soon-to-be-released book by Diana's brother that quotes Charles as saying in the days after her death in 1997: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough".

In response, Buckingham Palace issued an unusually pointed statement: "His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

The Daily Mail, which is serialising the book, said on its website: "King at war". The Daily Telegraph said "Palace hits back at Diana's brother," on its front page, while the Sun said: "Recollections may vary... again," in reference to a previous royal response to criticism from Harry and his American wife Meghan.

The book, written by Earl Charles Spencer about his sister Diana, who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash, pursued by photographers, is being published next Tuesday.

Public Reaction to the Allegations

Reactions from the public ranged from apathy to outrage.

"You can't give oxygen to an argument that ultimately is non-provable," said James Taylor, a 41-year-old sales executive in London, adding that Spencer's claims could be viewed cynically as being about selling copies of the book.

But Terrie Sechrist, a 68-year-old attorney, felt the reported remarks reflected badly on the king: "(Diana) was his wife and the mother of his children. I just don't know anyone with a heart that would say that."

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Return

HARRY AND MEGHAN BACK IN THE COUNTRY

The publication comes as Harry, and possibly Meghan, prepare to attend a number of charitable events in the coming weeks.

The Duke ‌and Duchess of Sussex and their two children returned to live in Britain last month, six years after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the US, from where they regularly criticised the royal family.

The return was a surprise even to ​close family, with Harry's father, the king, only being told days ⁠before the news became public. Harry and his brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, are also barely on speaking terms.

Seeking to prevent any confusion, the palace wrote to British officials to state that the king's youngest son and his wife were not working royals, and should be treated as private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said they were surprised by the move.

Diana’s Legacy and the ‘Revenge Dress’

DIANA'S 'REVENGE DRESS' GOES ON DISPLAY

The arrival of Earl Spencer's book also comes just before a black dress, made infamous by Diana as the "revenge dress", goes on display in London before a US auction in December.

Diana wore the strapless black silk evening dress to a London event in 1994, hours after Charles admitted committing adultery during their marriage, becoming one of the most famous images of one of the most photographed women in the world.

Challenges Facing the Monarchy

Current Issues and Public Perception

At the same time, the palace is still grappling with major issues that could shape the future of the British monarchy.

Legal Troubles Within the Royal Family

King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Questions Over Wealth and Popularity

The royal family are also facing increasing questions over their wealth, and polls show that younger people are not overly interested in the institution.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, additional reporting by Marissa Davison and Francesca Halliwell; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Earl Spencer’s memoir, serialized in the Daily Mail, quotes King Charles allegedly saying “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough” days after Diana’s death; Buckingham Palace issued an unusually robust response emphasizing grief’s distortive effects (theguardian.com)
  • Prince Harry has returned to the UK for a series of engagements, including charitable events and Invictus Games appearances, signaling a high‑profile re‑entry into public life (thedailybeast.com)
  • Meanwhile, Diana’s famed “revenge dress” is on display at Sotheby’s in London this week ahead of a December auction, reigniting public fascination with her legacy (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What comments did King Charles reportedly make about Princess Diana?
A soon-to-be-released book quotes King Charles as saying 'Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough' after Diana's death. The palace disputes this account.
Why has Prince Harry returned to the UK?
Prince Harry has returned to the UK to attend several charitable events, surprising even close family members and sparking public interest.
What is significant about Diana's 'revenge dress'?
Diana's famous 'revenge dress' is going on display in London before being auctioned in the US, highlighting her lasting influence and public interest.
How has Buckingham Palace responded to Earl Spencer’s book?
The palace issued a statement saying that grief can affect memory and judgement, attempting to counter claims made in Charles Spencer's book.
What other issues currently affect the British royal family?
The royal family is contending with Prince Andrew's legal troubles, questions about their wealth, and declining interest among younger generations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe migrant sea crossings fall, but become more deadly, IOM says

Europe migrant sea crossings fall, but become more deadly, IOM says

Image for Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble

Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble

Image for Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action, foreign ministry says

Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action, foreign ministry says

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows

Image for King Charles responds to criticism from Princess Diana's brother

King Charles responds to criticism from Princess Diana's brother

Image for Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general

Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes
EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes
Image for Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe
Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe
Image for Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review
Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review
Image for Biathlon-Dahlin steps down after eight years rebuilding trust in biathlon
Biathlon-Dahlin steps down after eight years rebuilding trust in biathlon
Image for Yemenis take to boats to flee as Middle East war spreads
Yemenis take to boats to flee as Middle East war spreads
Image for ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning
ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning
Image for Paris hosts military leaders to weigh post-UN mission in Lebanon
Paris hosts military leaders to weigh post-UN mission in Lebanon
Image for Ed Sheeran's opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks
Ed Sheeran's opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks
Image for US allies fret over how Trump might play his Taiwan hand with Xi
US allies fret over how Trump might play his Taiwan hand with Xi
Image for Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Image for Canada applies to join UK-led military coalition
Canada applies to join UK-led military coalition
Image for Netanyahu steps up threats against directors of Gaza documentary 'NAZA'
Netanyahu steps up threats against directors of Gaza documentary 'NAZA'
View All Headlines Posts