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Russia, China end mandate for independent monitoring of UN sanctions on Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia, China end mandate for independent monitoring of UN sanctions on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Russia and China End Independent UN Sanctions Monitoring on Iran

UN Security Council Dispute Over Iran Sanctions Monitoring

By Michelle Nichols

Background on UN Sanctions and the Iran Nuclear Deal

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia and China ended on Thursday a United Nations Security Council mandate for the independent monitoring of international sanctions on Iran, reviving their argument that all UN measures on Tehran had been removed under a nuclear deal with world powers. 

All UN sanctions on Iran were reimposed a year ago after France, Britain and Germany accused Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear pact meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Role of the Independent Panel of Experts

This included the return of an independent panel of experts to monitor and report to the 15-member Security Council on violations and recommend further action. However, the council has been operating without a panel of experts on Iran for the past year because it has been unable to agree on their appointment, a move that must be done by consensus.

Security Council Vote and Reactions

Russia and China Veto Extension of Monitoring Mandate

Russia and China then vetoed on Thursday a resolution that would have extended the mandate for the independent monitoring of sanctions. Eleven council members voted in favor, while Pakistan and Somalia abstained. 

Concerns Raised by the United States

"Without an independent panel of experts, this council loses its principal source of impartial, evidence-based reporting on sanctions violations, creating a monitoring gap that only benefits the Iranian regime and those who profit from evading those measures," Deputy US Ambassador Jennifer Locetta told the council after the vote. 

Context of US and Israeli Actions

The United States and Israel went to war with Iran seven months ago, arguing that their aim was to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018 during his first term in office, describing the pact as "the worst deal ever."

Russia and China's Position

Russia and China accused their Western counterparts of politicizing the Security Council on Thursday.

"We strongly urge Western colleagues to stop their very dangerous actions on the Iran front, which threaten further complication of settling of the crisis in the Persian Gulf," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council. "The only way to resolve disagreements and to alleviate concerns ... pertaining to the Iranian nuclear program is through political and diplomatic efforts."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia and China vetoed the mandate extension for the independent Panel of Experts overseeing Iran sanctions—even though 11 members supported it and only Pakistan and Somalia abstained
  • Without the panel, the Security Council lacks its main source of unbiased, evidence-based reporting on potential sanctions violations—raising concerns about enforcement gaps
  • Russia and China argue that all UN sanctions were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and stress diplomatic, not punitive, solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia and China do regarding UN sanctions on Iran?
Russia and China ended the United Nations Security Council mandate for independent monitoring of international sanctions on Iran by vetoing its extension.
Why was the independent monitoring panel important?
The independent panel provided impartial, evidence-based reporting on sanctions violations, helping ensure sanctions were enforced.
What was the argument of Russia and China for ending the monitoring?
Russia and China argued that all UN sanctions on Iran had been removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, and accused Western countries of politicizing the issue.
Which countries voted for and against the mandate's extension?
Eleven Security Council members voted in favor of extending the mandate, while Russia and China vetoed it and Pakistan and Somalia abstained.
How does the end of the mandate affect sanctions enforcement?
Without independent monitoring, the Security Council loses a key source of impartial reporting, creating gaps that may benefit those evading sanctions.

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