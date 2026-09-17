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King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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King Charles 'Like a Lottery Winner' After Diana's Death, Brother Reveals

Revelations from Charles Spencer's Forthcoming Book

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles sounded "like a lottery winner" after the death of his late first wife Diana, her brother writes in his forthcoming book, new extracts of which were published on Thursday.

Spencer's Account of Charles' Reaction

Diana's brother Charles Spencer said the then-Prince Charles was "giddily elated" in the immediate aftermath of Diana's death in 1997, possibly because he felt it meant he was freer to marry again, according to passages in the Daily Mail.

Public Response and Official Statements

Charles on Wednesday took the unusual step of responding to criticism after the first extracts of Spencer's book were published in the Daily Mail, saying via a spokesperson that grief could impact reason, judgment and memory.

Further Excerpts and Diana's Struggles

There was no new comment from the king on the latest excerpts, which also stated that Diana went to a site of many suicides on Britain's south coast, but that her love for her sons, William and Harry, "stopped her from going further".

"It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all," Spencer wrote.

The Tragic Night in Paris

Diana was killed at the age of 36 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

Reflections on Charles and Diana's Relationship

Spencer says in the book that he spoke to Charles shortly after Diana's death was confirmed, writing: "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."

Spencer added: "Looking back now, I suspect the prince's first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not."

Separation, Divorce, and Aftermath

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. That was a year after Diana told the BBC that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" in reference to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he married in 2005.

Buckingham Palace's Official Response

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • In memoir excerpts published September 17, 2026, Charles Spencer writes that the then‑Prince Charles sounded “giddily elated … like a lottery winner” when calling after Diana’s death, suggesting his initial reaction reflected personal relief more than grief (the-independent.com).
  • Spencer also recounts a heated phone exchange in which he alleges the then‑Prince said, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough,” reflecting pent‑up contempt and fear of global mourning overshadowing his own narrative (irishtimes.com).
  • Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement, saying grief may cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory—even many years later—without directly addressing the book’s claims (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Charles Spencer write about King Charles's reaction after Diana's death?
Charles Spencer wrote that King Charles sounded 'giddily elated' and 'like a lottery winner' after Diana's death in 1997.
How did King Charles respond to the claims made in Charles Spencer's book?
King Charles responded through a royal spokesperson, stating that grief can cloud reason, affect judgment, and alter memory.
What did the book reveal about Princess Diana's emotional state before her death?
The book noted that Diana visited sites associated with suicides but her love for her sons stopped her from going further.
When did Charles and Diana separate and divorce?
Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.
Who reported and edited the article on King Charles's reaction?
The article was reported by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden, and edited by Andrew Heavens.

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