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Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Politics security NATO Diplomacy Defense

Democrat Urges Diplomats Join Pentagon US-Europe Troop Presence Review

Senate Concerns Over Exclusion of Diplomats in Military Review

By Gram Slattery

Background of the Pentagon-Led Review

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A key Senate Democrat has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure that U.S. diplomats are involved in a Pentagon-led review of America's military presence in Europe that has alarmed NATO allies.

Letter from Senator Jeanne Shaheen

In a letter addressed to Rubio, who is also the national security advisor, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote that diplomats, including U.S. ambassadors in potentially affected countries, are being kept out of the loop. The letter was first shared with Reuters.

Purpose and Timeline of the Review

The review, which began in June and is due to conclude by the end of the year, is part of a push by the Trump administration to have Europe rely less on the United States and instead take more responsibility for its own defense.

The U.S. has around 80,000 troops stationed in Europe.

Concerns Over Diplomatic Exclusion

Traditional Role of the State Department

"The Department of State, which is responsible for managing our bilateral relationships, has traditionally played a substantial role in reviews of this kind," read the letter.

"Yet what we are hearing through our own conversations, travel across Europe and engagement with our Allies tells a different story. U.S. Ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission in affected countries have been excluded from consultations."

Pentagon's Leading Role

The Europe force posture review is being handled almost exclusively by the Department of Defense, with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby taking a leading role.

Policy Debate Exclusion

The Trump administration has frequently excluded State Department personnel from policy debates relevant to their portfolios, sources have told Reuters. They declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Arguments For and Against Exclusion

Advocates of that approach say that, by keeping decision-making circles small, the administration can move quickly while minimizing leaks. Opponents say it means weighty decisions are made without sufficient input from experts and allies.

The Pentagon, State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Potential Impact on Bilateral Relationships

Effects on Baltic Nations and NATO Allies

Shaheen wrote that adjustments in troop levels would have an effect on bilateral relationships that the State Department would be left to manage, with the Baltic nations of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia among the countries with the most at stake.

"Even changes that may appear modest from a purely military standpoint can have outsized effects on our bilateral relationships, particularly with Baltic Allies, as Russia continues to intensify its hybrid actions along NATO's eastern flank," read the letter.

European Security Concerns

European leaders have warned of hybrid incidents, often attributed to Russia, that fall below the threshold of conventional military attacks but undermine European security — such as sabotage, arson and drone incursions.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Don Durfee and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats, is calling for State Department involvement in the Europe force posture review, warning that sidelining diplomats undermines bilateral ties and alliance cohesion.
  • The Pentagon‑led six‑month review, initiated in June and due December 2026, aims to shift conventional defense responsibilities to European allies as part of a broader 'NATO 3.0' strategy, but may not result in major troop reductions according to early indications.
  • The current U.S. force presence in Europe stands at around 80,000 troops; recent actions include withdrawing 5,000 from Germany, pausing a brigade to Poland, and issuing strategic questionnaires to NATO allies to assess their defense commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US reviewing its military presence in Europe?
The review aims to encourage Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense and reduce reliance on the United States.
Who is calling for greater diplomatic involvement in the review?
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is calling for US diplomats to be included in the process.
What are NATO allies concerned about?
NATO allies are concerned that being excluded from discussions could impact bilateral relationships and regional security.
Which US departments are leading and being excluded from the review?
The Department of Defense is leading the review, while the State Department and US ambassadors are reported to be excluded.
How could changes to US troop levels affect Europe?
Adjustments could have significant impacts on US relations with European countries, especially in regions like the Baltics amid tensions with Russia.

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