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Polish air traffic authority says airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume operations after second halt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Lublin and Rzeszow Airports in Poland Resume Operations After Second Halt

Resumption of Operations at Lublin and Rzeszow Airports

Background of the Second Halt

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said in a post on X on Thursday that Lublin and Rzeszow airports in southeastern Poland have resumed operations, after a second halt meant to facilitate military aviation operations.

Military Aviation Activity in Polish Airspace

The Polish army's Operational Command said on Thursday evening military aviation was operating preventively in Polish airspace in response to Russian air raids on Ukraine.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Airports in Lublin and Rzeszów temporarily halted operations to allow Polish military aircraft to operate freely, then resumed after the threat subsided (euronews.com)
  • The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces initiated preventive deployment of military aviation and air‑defence readiness in response to jet‑powered Russian drone and missile strikes targeting western Ukraine (euronews.com)
  • The proactive measures reflect continued regional volatility and Poland’s role in NATO’s eastern flank security, balancing civil aviation continuity with sovereign airspace protection during spill‑over threats (ulc.gov.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Lublin and Rzeszow airports temporarily closed?
The airports were closed to facilitate military aviation operations in response to Russian air raids on Ukraine.
When did Lublin and Rzeszow airports resume operations?
According to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, the airports resumed operations on Thursday after a temporary second halt.
Which agency announced the resumption of airport operations?
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency announced the reopening in a post on X.
What was the reason behind military aviation activity in Polish airspace?
Military aviation operated preventively in Polish airspace due to Russian air raids on Ukraine.

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