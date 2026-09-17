Lublin and Rzeszow Airports in Poland Resume Operations After Second Halt
Resumption of Operations at Lublin and Rzeszow Airports
Background of the Second Halt
WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said in a post on X on Thursday that Lublin and Rzeszow airports in southeastern Poland have resumed operations, after a second halt meant to facilitate military aviation operations.
Military Aviation Activity in Polish Airspace
The Polish army's Operational Command said on Thursday evening military aviation was operating preventively in Polish airspace in response to Russian air raids on Ukraine.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Chris Reese)