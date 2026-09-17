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Irish PM worried over hostility to politicians after lawmaker assaulted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Irish PM worried over hostility to politicians after lawmaker assaulted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Government Politics Ireland security

Irish PM Condemns Attack After Lawmaker Healy-Rae Assaulted in Dublin

Assault on Michael Healy-Rae Sparks National Concern

DUBLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Thursday condemned an assault on an independent politician as "an attack on democracy" and said the country needed to take very seriously a rise in hostility to those in office.

Rising Hostility Towards Politicians

Attacks on Irish politicians are rare but lawmakers have reported an increase in intimidation in recent years.

Details of the Assault

Irish police said they had arrested a man in his 50s in relation to an assault in central Dublin on Wednesday. 

Background on Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae, 59, who until April was a junior minister in the centre-right-led coalition and is one of the best-known politicians in the country, was discharged from hospital after treatment for face wounds that required stitches.

The Healy-Rae Political Dynasty

Healy-Rae is part of a political dynasty of independent lawmakers from the southern county of Kerry. National broadcaster RTE aired a prime-time, 90-minute documentary on the family last month.

Reactions and Statements

He said in a statement a conversation was required about the growing toxicity towards politicians. 

Prime Minister's Response

Martin told a news conference the assault on Healy-Rae reflected what seemed to be "an increased propensity for violence, for aggression, for hostility in our society".

"We never had this before in our society and our democracy is relatively unusual in the sense that our members of parliament, indeed, ministers and even myself, can walk through our streets unhindered, and this is a significant moment that we have to take very seriously," he said.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said they did not yet know the perpetrator's motivation but did not rule out that it was due to Healy-Rae's position as a public figure.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Healy‑Rae, a well-known independent TD, was assaulted in his car in central Dublin on Sept. 16 and treated for facial injuries before being discharged from St Vincent’s Hospital (irishtimes.com).
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin called the incident “an attack on democracy,” warning of growing societal aggression and stressing the unusual nature of such violence in Irish political life (irishtimes.com).
  • The assault underscores a broader and escalating trend: politicians increasingly report threats, harassment, and even physical abuse—including online abuse, death threats, and intimidation during campaigns—which experts and surveys say is intensifying in recent years (irishtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Irish lawmaker assaulted in Dublin?
Michael Healy-Rae, a well-known independent politician and former junior minister, was the lawmaker assaulted in central Dublin.
What did Irish PM Micheal Martin say about the attack?
Irish PM Micheal Martin condemned the attack as 'an attack on democracy' and expressed concern about rising hostility towards politicians.
What was the response of Irish police to the incident?
Irish police arrested a man in his 50s in relation to the assault on Michael Healy-Rae.
What concerns were raised following the assault?
The assault raised concerns about increased violence and aggression toward public figures in Irish society.

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