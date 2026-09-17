Europe Migrant Sea Crossings Fall Yet Fatalities Rise, IOM Reports

Trends and Challenges in European Migrant Sea Crossings

Decline in Migrant Arrivals by Sea

GENEVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. migration agency said on Thursday that arrivals of migrants and refugees to Europe by sea have fallen over a third so far this year while journeys have become more deadly.

The International Organization for Migration data is the latest sign that irregular arrivals to Europe are falling, with around 60,000 making the crossing versus some 98,000 this time last year.

Increase in Fatalities Despite Fewer Arrivals

Yet, despite the 39% drop, a greater number of people died making the journey, often made on unseaworthy, overcrowded boats from Libya's coast. At least 2,292 people have died or gone missing so far this year versus 1,999 last year, IOM said, and many more likely went unrecorded.

Political Response and Policy Changes

Despite the falling arrivals, pressure from right-wing parties to tighten border policies is growing and the European Union agreed in June new rules to allow migrant deportations outside the bloc.

IOM Recommendations for Safer Migration

IOM called for more opportunities to enter Europe via legal routes and for policies aimed at reducing risks along migration routes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Linda Pasquini)