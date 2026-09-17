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Europe migrant sea crossings fall, but become more deadly, IOM says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe migrant sea crossings fall, but become more deadly, IOM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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headlines Migration Europe policy

Europe Migrant Sea Crossings Fall Yet Fatalities Rise, IOM Reports

Trends and Challenges in European Migrant Sea Crossings

Decline in Migrant Arrivals by Sea

GENEVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. migration agency said on Thursday that arrivals of migrants and refugees to Europe by sea have fallen over a third so far this year while journeys have become more deadly.

The International Organization for Migration data is the latest sign that irregular arrivals to Europe are falling, with around 60,000 making the crossing versus some 98,000 this time last year. 

Increase in Fatalities Despite Fewer Arrivals

Yet, despite the 39% drop, a greater number of people died making the journey, often made on unseaworthy, overcrowded boats from Libya's coast. At least 2,292 people have died or gone missing so far this year versus 1,999 last year, IOM said, and many more likely went unrecorded.

Political Response and Policy Changes

Despite the falling arrivals, pressure from right-wing parties to tighten border policies is growing and the European Union agreed in June new rules to allow migrant deportations outside the bloc.

IOM Recommendations for Safer Migration

IOM called for more opportunities to enter Europe via legal routes and for policies aimed at reducing risks along migration routes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Irregular sea arrivals to Europe declined by approximately 39% year‑on‑year—about 60,000 so far in 2026 versus 98,000 in the same period of 2025, according to IOM. (linkedin.com)
  • Despite fewer crossings, the death toll rose: at least 2,292 people died or are missing this year compared to 1,999 over the same span last year, highlighting growing risks from overcrowded and unsafe vessels. (linkedin.com)
  • In response, the EU in June approved new rules allowing deportations to hubs outside its territory—a move drawing criticism—while IOM calls for expansion of legal routes and enhanced search‑and‑rescue efforts. (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much have Europe migrant sea crossings decreased this year?
Migrant and refugee arrivals to Europe by sea have dropped by about 39% compared to last year.
Have fatalities among migrants increased despite fewer crossings?
Yes, more people have died or gone missing on the journey this year compared to last year.
What is contributing to the increase in migrant deaths?
Many migrants travel in unseaworthy, overcrowded boats, particularly from Libya's coast.
What policy changes has the EU agreed on regarding migration?
The EU agreed in June to new rules enabling deportations of migrants outside the bloc.
What solutions does the IOM suggest to address migrant risks?
IOM calls for more legal migration routes and policies to reduce risks along migration routes.

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