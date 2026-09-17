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Prince Harry makes first public appearances since return to UK - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry makes first public appearances since return to UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance in UK After Six Years in California

Prince Harry's Return to Britain and Public Engagements

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday since he and his wife Meghan returned to Britain after six years in California, speaking at a charity event and attending an awards ceremony in London.

Family Relocation and Royal Reactions

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, Meghan and their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, relocated last month, surprising even their close family.

Invictus Spirit Awards and Charity Involvement

Invictus Spirit Awards

The royal attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London, which are linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military veterans that he founded.

Support for Children Wounded in Conflict

Earlier, Harry spoke at an event focused on improving the care of children wounded in conflict hosted by charity Save the Children and Imperial College London.

Other Royal Family Activities

King Charles Hosts AI Conference

His appearances came on a busy day for Britain's royals, with Charles hosting a conference for AI leaders amid criticism by the brother of his late first wife Diana, whose forthcoming book is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

Charles Spencer's Comments on King Charles

In the latest extracts published on Thursday, Charles Spencer said King Charles sounded "like a lottery winner" after the death of Diana, Spencer's sister.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin;Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry and Meghan surprised many by returning to the UK in late August after six years in California, with their children already enrolled in British schools. (abc.net.au)
  • The Duke spoke on improving care for children wounded in conflict and later attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards tied to his Invictus Games legacy. (invictusgamesfoundation.org)
  • His appearances follow the couple being designated “private citizens” by the King’s household and precede their awaiting a security decision, amid broader media attention on their return. (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Prince Harry make his first public appearance since returning to the UK?
Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday after returning to the UK from California.
Which events did Prince Harry attend in London?
He attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and spoke at a Save the Children event in London.
Who returned to Britain with Prince Harry?
Prince Harry was joined by his wife Meghan, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
What is the Invictus Spirit Awards?
The Invictus Spirit Awards are linked to the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded military veterans founded by Prince Harry.
What other royal news occurred on the same day as Prince Harry's appearance?
King Charles hosted a conference for AI leaders, and Charles Spencer made comments about the late Princess Diana in his forthcoming book.

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